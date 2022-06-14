Consultation opens on proposals to build more than 3,000 homes in Aberdeen across two sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation opens on proposals to build more than 3,000 homes in Aberdeen across two sites

By Lottie Hood
June 14, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 5:46 pm
The location of the two proposed sties for development of new housing. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Residents of Aberdeen are being asked for their views on two projects that will create more than 3,000 homes.

The sites, Greenferns and Greenferns Landward, have been earmarked for housing in the local development plan.

In total, more 3,000 new homes would be built between the two locations.

Online consultations have now been launched for both, and members of the public are being asked to get involved.

In-person consultations will be held later in the summer.

New primary school and Gypsy Traveller site

Built on land already owned by Aberdeen City Council, phase one of the proposed plans would include building around 350 council houses at Greenferns and 160 at Greenferns Landward.

Subsequent housing on both sites would be built by private housing developers, including affordable housing.

At Greenferns, approximately 1,650 homes are proposed to be developed. The 182-acre site – which is near the Newhills and Northfield areas – would also include a neighbourhood centre with a local and commercial space and leisure and community uses.

New and upgraded access roads, landscaping, open and recreational space, and engineering works would also be included.

The two sites are located near Newhills, Northfield and Kingswells. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

On the almost 172-acre site at Greenferns Landward, at Kingswells, it would be a more residential-led development. Around 1,570 homes would be built a well as a new primary school and local retail and commercial space.

Spaces for leisure and community uses would be added and also a Gypsy Traveller site, landscaping and open space. It is hoped the new primary school design will also include facilities available for the wider community’s use.

Views and opinions are being sought on the type and locations of facilities and types of open spaces people would like to see in both developments.

Consultations are available for Greenferns and Greenferns Landward until July 29.

A live chat will also be available on the exhibition page on Tuesday June 21 from 3pm to 7pm for Greenferns and for Greenferns Landward on Thursday June 23 from 3pm to 7pm. The design team will be able to answer any questions on the development.

In-person exhibitions will be held for both sites after the summer holidays. By this time the layout and design of the proposal will be developed further from the initial feedback given.

