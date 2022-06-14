Consultation opens on proposals to build more than 3,000 homes in Aberdeen across two sites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of Aberdeen are being asked for their views on two projects that will create more than 3,000 homes.

The sites, Greenferns and Greenferns Landward, have been earmarked for housing in the local development plan.

In total, more 3,000 new homes would be built between the two locations.

Online consultations have now been launched for both, and members of the public are being asked to get involved.

In-person consultations will be held later in the summer.

New primary school and Gypsy Traveller site

Built on land already owned by Aberdeen City Council, phase one of the proposed plans would include building around 350 council houses at Greenferns and 160 at Greenferns Landward.

Subsequent housing on both sites would be built by private housing developers, including affordable housing.

At Greenferns, approximately 1,650 homes are proposed to be developed. The 182-acre site – which is near the Newhills and Northfield areas – would also include a neighbourhood centre with a local and commercial space and leisure and community uses.

New and upgraded access roads, landscaping, open and recreational space, and engineering works would also be included.

On the almost 172-acre site at Greenferns Landward, at Kingswells, it would be a more residential-led development. Around 1,570 homes would be built a well as a new primary school and local retail and commercial space.

Spaces for leisure and community uses would be added and also a Gypsy Traveller site, landscaping and open space. It is hoped the new primary school design will also include facilities available for the wider community’s use.

Views and opinions are being sought on the type and locations of facilities and types of open spaces people would like to see in both developments.

Consultations are available for Greenferns and Greenferns Landward until July 29.

A live chat will also be available on the exhibition page on Tuesday June 21 from 3pm to 7pm for Greenferns and for Greenferns Landward on Thursday June 23 from 3pm to 7pm. The design team will be able to answer any questions on the development.

In-person exhibitions will be held for both sites after the summer holidays. By this time the layout and design of the proposal will be developed further from the initial feedback given.