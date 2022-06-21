Scottish co-operative announces nine more electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish co-operative announces nine more electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeenshire

By Cameron Roy
June 21, 2022, 9:16 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 9:46 pm
Electric charging stations are becoming more indemand.
Electric charging stations are becoming more indemand.

A Scottish co-operative is now one of the largest electric charging point providers in the north-east, with a total of 17.

The ANM Group has announced it has installed nine more electric vehicle charging points near Inveruire, Aberdeenshire

The nine new points are located at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Eight points available to the public

The chargers are available for the company’s staff to use as part of their plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle fleet to help boost sustainability.

Out of the 17 charge points, eight are available to the public.

ANM group is a large and progressive farming, food, and finance business.

They have been in operation since 1872 and currently has around 5,000 members.

ANM Group continue to invest in a electric car charging points. Supplied by ANM GROUP.

Demand for electric charging points is expected to rise.

The current rate of plug-in electric vehicle sales in the UK is climbing by around 140% every year.

Lack of coverage in rural Scotland

Last year, it was reported that rural Scotland’s lack of electric charging coverage could lead to “gridlock” in the future.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group said: “Investing in our future is key to ANM Group’s values.

“As one of the only businesses in Aberdeenshire to host 17 electric charging points, we are delighted to be at the forefront helping to build an infrastructure for hybrid electric vehicles and continuing to support our sustainability plans for the next 150 years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]