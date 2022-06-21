Scottish co-operative announces nine more electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish co-operative is now one of the largest electric charging point providers in the north-east, with a total of 17.

The ANM Group has announced it has installed nine more electric vehicle charging points near Inveruire, Aberdeenshire

The nine new points are located at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Eight points available to the public

The chargers are available for the company’s staff to use as part of their plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle fleet to help boost sustainability.

Out of the 17 charge points, eight are available to the public.

ANM group is a large and progressive farming, food, and finance business.

They have been in operation since 1872 and currently has around 5,000 members.

Demand for electric charging points is expected to rise.

The current rate of plug-in electric vehicle sales in the UK is climbing by around 140% every year.

Lack of coverage in rural Scotland

Last year, it was reported that rural Scotland’s lack of electric charging coverage could lead to “gridlock” in the future.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group said: “Investing in our future is key to ANM Group’s values.

“As one of the only businesses in Aberdeenshire to host 17 electric charging points, we are delighted to be at the forefront helping to build an infrastructure for hybrid electric vehicles and continuing to support our sustainability plans for the next 150 years.”