Woman airlifted to hospital after ‘pregnancy complications’ while sailing from St Kilda to Harris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a “pregnancy-related complication” while sailing from St Kilda to Harris.

The coastguard received a phone call at 8.15pm from a vessel that was coming from St Kilda towards the Isle of Harris.

A woman on board was having pregnancy-related health concerns.

The coastguard arrived and consulted a doctor in Aberdeen for medical advice on her condition. He recommended immediate evacuation.

Coastguard fast rescue craft needed

The female was taken from the vessel and put aboard the coastguard fast rescue craft and taken quickly to Leverburgh.

Harris coast rescue team set up a landing site for the coastguard helicopter at Leverburgh.

She was then taken by helicopter to Stornoway for further treatment.

The incident was over by 10pm.

She is conscious and getting medical attention.