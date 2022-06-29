Children with long-Covid ask health minister to put his sympathy into action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Children with long-Covid ask health minister to put his sympathy into action

By Cameron Roy
June 29, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 2:33 pm
Long Covid Kids meet Humza Yousaf at Holyrood. Supplied by Long Covid Kids.
Long Covid Kids meet Humza Yousaf at Holyrood. Supplied by Long Covid Kids.

Families of children suffering from long Covid have asked the health minister to put his sympathy into action.

The children, from the charity Scottish Long Covid Kids’ Support Services, went to Holyrood yesterday for a meeting with the government with their families.

After writing letters to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf outlining their experiences and asking for more support, they had hoped to meet both in person.

Yesterday, the first minister announced the proposed date for the next referendum. 

Mr Yousaf met with the parents and children of the charity for more than an hour.

Nine-year-old Anna Hendry, from Aberdeen, was one of the children who attended the meeting. She has been battling a raft of health problems since she, and her family, fell ill with the virus in March 2020.

She said: “I need to wheelchair because I’m too tired and my legs are so painful if I walk.

“I sit at home every day feeling sick and ill and so exhausted in pain and I can’t do anything.”

The children all wrote letters to Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf. Supplied by Long Covid Kids.

‘Trip to parliament will cost their health for days’

Helen Goss, Anna’s mother, from Westhill, said: “The health secretary stuck around talking to the kids for 80 minutes. Well over the scheduled time. We are grateful to him for that.

“Credit where credit is due. He was kind and empathetic and took time for every single family. However we do need to ensure that he turns his sympathy into action for these children.”

She added: “It was disappointing the first minister couldn’t spare a few minutes to see the children.

“They are suffering daily and the trip to parliament took days of rest and preparation for them to be able to attend and will cost them in health for days, even weeks afterwards.

“We hoped the first minister would take the opportunity to listen.

Families have faced difficulty accessing health, social care, and flexible education for their children.

Dismissed and denied referrals

They have often been dismissed and denied referrals, forcing them to seek private healthcare and education at great financial burden.

Scottish Long Covid Kids’ Support Services and its sister charity Long Covid Kids said it was currently supporting 10,000 families suffering from the illness across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not attend the meeting with other politicians. Supplied by Long Covid Kids.

The families are hoping the meeting will give them the breakthrough they have been searching for over the past two years.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Long Covid Kids’ Support Services said: “It is the children’s hope that, by seeing and listening to them in person, the cabinet secretary may better understand how long Covid has upturned their lives, as they now live with chronic illness and varying degrees of disability.

“The children and young people living with long Covid in Scotland want the Scottish Government to take immediate action to improve access to healthcare, social care and education, and to take urgent steps to prevent more children suffering as they do.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and Deputy Labour Leader Jackie Baillie also met with the children.

What do the group want?

Long Covid Kids are asking the Scottish Government for help in several areas:

  • A paediatric long-Covid framework or care pathway
  • Education for health staff to be able to identify and treat children living with long Covid
  • Flexible education that supports all children access education
  • Identify causes, and evidence the impact of paediatric long Covid
  • Evaluate treatments and interventions

To learn more about Long Covid Kids, visit here.

The first minister has been asked to respond to claims she did not attend the meeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]