Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Highest number of speeders in Scotland caught on A90

By Ellie Milne
July 6, 2022, 7:25 pm
The average speed cameras on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven detected the highest numbers of speeders in Scotland. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Thomson.
The average speed cameras on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven detected the highest numbers of speeders in Scotland. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Thomson.

More than 11,000 drivers have been caught speeding between Stonehaven and Dundee in the past year.

Average speed cameras on the A90, Dundee to Aberdeen road, detected a total of 11,091 speeding incidents between June 1, 2021 and May 31.

The highest number of speeding drivers in Scotland – 5,724 – were detected on the A90 at the Laurencekirk junction, where a 50mph speed limit is in place.

A further 5,367 drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit on the A90 stretch, excluding Laurencekirk.

The data, obtained through a freedom of information (FOI) request, shows the busy road had significantly more speeders than the other top 10 areas in the country.

North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden has said the “alarming” figures highlight the “frightening” speeding issues on the road.

The A90 Dundee to Stonehaven road near Laurencekirk – where there is a speed limit of 50mph.

Where were drivers caught speeding?

The data show 10 locations in Scotland where the average, mobile and fixed speed cameras detected the most motorists breaking the speed limit.

The highest number of detections between June 1, 2021, and May 31 were on the:

  • A90 Dundee to Stonehaven at Laurencekirk (average) with 5,724 detected
  • A90 Dundee to Stonehaven excluding Laurencekirk (average) with 5,367 detected
  • B812 Auchinaird Road at Bishopbriggs (average) with 2,833 detected
  • A90 Edinburgh between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road (mobile) with 2,543 detected
  • M8 Roadworks between junction 27 and 24 (average) with 4,463 detected
  • A703 Mill Street at Rutherglen (average) with 2,087 detected
  • M80 near to Barnego Road Overbridge Dunipace (mobile) with 1,558 detected
  • Fixed Speed One with 1,439 detected The location of the fixed speed camera was not revealed in the report.
  • A68 Road Soutra Hill North (mobile) with 1,293 detected
  • A77 Bogend to Hansel Village  (average) with 1,219 detected

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Safety Camera Programme aims to reduce the number of casualties on Scotland’s roads by providing a visible and effective deterrent.

“Safety cameras are deployed primarily where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions and where there is evidence of both collisions and speeding.

“We strongly encourage road users to obey all road signs, including speed restrictions, at all times.”

‘A wake-up call’

Douglas Lumsden has said the latest data should act as a wake up call to the Scottish Government to improve safety on the A90.

The A90 stretch also recorded the highest number of speeders in the year before – between April 2020 and June 2021.

Campaigners have been fighting for more than a decade for a flyover to be built at the Laurencekirk junction.

Plans were approved for the project more than five years ago but little progress has been made.

Mr Lumsden said: “It’s extremely worrying that more than a dozen people are being caught breaking the speed limit on the road every day.

“The A90 has almost double the number of speeding offences than any other road in Scotland which highlights the growing problem on the route.

“Abiding by the limit will mean safer roads for all users, residents and communities and will hopefully reduce the concerning number of collisions we have seen on the A90 in recent times.

“This should act as a wake-up call to the Scottish Government for improving safety on the A90, particularly at a number of junctions which are very dangerous in their current state.”

