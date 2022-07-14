RGU graduations: Young footballer looks forward to coaching career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young footballer who admitted university was an “afterthought” is celebrating his change of heart today.

Zack Ellis has earned himself a BSc in sports coaching from the Robert Gordon University.

The 22-year-old, from Aberdeen, joined in third year after successfully completing an HND in coaching and developing sport at NesCol.

He said: “After ups and downs towards the latter part of my school life and youth career in football, university was an afterthought. I never intended to attend, but my family and lecturers advised me to do so, and I’m glad I listened.”

‘Passionate’ about coaching

Formerly on the books of Aberdeen, he currently plays for junior club East End.

Mr Ellis previously played for Highland League side Formartine United and is “passionate” about coaching.

He intends to continue goalkeeping coaching part-time, including with the Aberdeen youth academy and the Scottish Football Association.

He will also return to Nescol, having secured a job as an external engagement coordinator for sports at the college, something that he is “very excited” about.

Discussing why he decided to study sports coaching at RGU, he said: “Rather than attending coaching courses, I felt that a more in-depth look into sports coaching in an academic sense would help build my knowledge and ability as a coach to stand me in good stead for the future.”

‘Being able to get out and physically coach was a personal highlight’

Mr Ellis said his most enjoyable part of his degree was the range of placement opportunities that he was offered, saying: “After the strict pandemic restrictions, being able to get out and physically coach was a personal highlight.

“I coached students at the SFA School of Football, predominantly at St Machar Academy, and the experience allowed me to reflect upon my learning and develop my self-analysing skills.

“I’ve found it very interesting to learn the theoretical aspect of sports coaching and I look forward to applying this to my coaching philosophy.”

