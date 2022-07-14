Public health expert tells graduating nurses, midwives and pharmacists the next 40 years will be ‘more exciting’ than the last

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nurses, midwives, paramedics and pharmacists were among those celebrating their culmination of years of hard work today.

The Robert Gordon University’s graduations are being held at P&J Live all week, with today focusing on the health sector.

Students from the schools of life science, applied social studies and health sciences s also made their way on to the stage to collect their degrees.

And, as they take their first steps onto the career ladder, honorary graduate and public health expert Duncan Selbie told them the next 40 years will be even “more exciting than the last 40”.

Mr Selbie received a doctor of science (DSc) from RGU in recognition of his contribution to public health throughout his long career of more than 40 years.

Originally from Dundee, he is currently the president of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes and a chief adviser to the Saudi Public Health Authority.

Addressing the crowd by video, he said he was “honoured” to receive the DSc from RGU.

‘It is now your time to make history’

RGU principal and vice-chancellor, Steve Olivier said: “Bestowing Duncan with an honorary degree is testament to his leadership in advancing public health and the importance we place as a university on working in partnership with the health and social care sectors to equip its workforce with the knowledge and skills to deliver vital healthcare and protect the health of the nation.”

Crowds cheered and roared as the graduates walked across the stage to pick up their degree after all of their hard work, with Aberdeen’s “first citizen”, Lord Provost David Cameron also in attendance.

RGU’s student president for education and welfare, Damilola Adesanya congratulated graduates by saying “we made it, you made it”, telling them “it is now your time to make history”.

