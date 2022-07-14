Public health expert tells graduating nurses, midwives and pharmacists the next 40 years will be ‘more exciting’ than the last

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Public health expert tells graduating nurses, midwives and pharmacists the next 40 years will be ‘more exciting’ than the last

By Chris Cromar
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Today is the third day of this summer's RGU graduations. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Today is the third day of this summer's RGU graduations. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Nurses, midwives, paramedics and pharmacists were among those celebrating their culmination of years of hard work today.

The Robert Gordon University’s graduations are being held at P&J Live all week, with today focusing on the health sector.

Students from the schools of life science, applied social studies and health sciences s also made their way on to the stage to collect their degrees.

And, as they take their first steps onto the career ladder, honorary graduate and public health expert Duncan Selbie told them the next 40 years will be even “more exciting than the last 40”.

Mr Selbie received a doctor of science (DSc) from RGU in recognition of his contribution to public health throughout his long career of more than 40 years.

Originally from Dundee, he is currently the president of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes and a chief adviser to the Saudi Public Health Authority.

Addressing the crowd by video, he said he was “honoured” to receive the DSc from RGU.

Duncan Selbie received an honorary degree from the Robert Gordon Univeristy. Pic supplied.

‘It is now your time to make history’

RGU principal and vice-chancellor, Steve Olivier said: “Bestowing Duncan with an honorary degree is testament to his leadership in advancing public health and the importance we place as a university on working in partnership with the health and social care sectors to equip its workforce with the knowledge and skills to deliver vital healthcare and protect the health of the nation.”

Crowds cheered and roared as the graduates walked across the stage to pick up their degree after all of their hard work, with Aberdeen’s “first citizen”, Lord Provost David Cameron also in attendance.

RGU’s student president for education and welfare, Damilola Adesanya congratulated graduates by saying “we made it, you made it”, telling them “it is now your time to make history”.

  • Check out our interactive graduation list to see who is celebrating this week.

Robert Gordon University Graduation 2022 list

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]