Ellon minister proud to ‘carry on tradition’ by conducting granddaughter’s wedding

An Aberdeenshire minister who married both her daughters said it will be “another dream fulfilled” to conduct her granddaughter’s wedding.

Rev Sheila Craggs was asked by her granddaughter Eilidh Cruickshank to be the minister at her upcoming wedding to Nick Mackie.

The pair got engaged in 2020, during lockdown, but put off their wedding until 2022 to make sure all their family could attend.

Now the happy couple will be getting married at Ellon Parish Church on Saturday, with Rev Craggs conducting the ceremony.

For Miss Cruickshank, her Nana was always her first choice – a feeling her fiance shared.

Rev Craggs was ordained 25 years ago and has since conducted both her daughters’ weddings, and christened all five of her grandchildren.

She spent many years at Ellon Parish Church as an auxiliary minister and now works at Hatton of Fintray.

The 76-year-old is very proud to be conducting her eldest grandchild’s wedding at the weekend and has been given permission from the minister to marry them at Ellon Parish.

“To now by marrying my granddaughter, that’s another dream fulfilled,” she said. “It’s something I never ever thought would happen to me.”

“I conducted her mum’s wedding, as well as her auntie’s wedding, I baptised all my grandchildren, but I never thought I would be actually conducting her wedding.”

Day will be a family affair

Rev Craggs admitted the day will be emotional for her. When she sees her granddaughter walk down the aisle as a bride she will remember her as a flower girl when she was five.

She added: “Eilidh was a flower girl at her mum and dad’s wedding and to think she will be the bride standing in front of me will be so special.

“I think it will be a very emotional day but one to be remembered.”

She is looking forward to going back to Ellon Parish Church for a happy occasion and is just hopeful the weather is still nice for the day.

Miss Cruickshank, a nursery support worker, said they are a very close family and wanted them included in her wedding.

Her dad is giving her away, her two brothers will be the best men, her auntie will be a bridesmaid and her two younger cousins will be the flower girls.

The 24-year-old always planned to ask her Nana to conduct the wedding.

She said: “I think just because she’s my Nana it would be really special, and nice for her to carry on the tradition of doing the family weddings and services.

“For us, it’s just really important that all our family is there, especially because of Covid – it really highlighted how important family is.”