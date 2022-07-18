Youths aged between 12 and 15 charged after public toilets vandalised in Aboyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six youths have been charged in connection with vandalism to public toilets in Aboyne.

The three girls and three boys, all aged between 12 and 15, will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Due to the vandalism, the public toilets in the village had to be closed with Aberdeenshire Council covering the cost of repairs.

Police confirmed the three boys have also been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour towards members of the public in Aboyne, as well as the vandalism.

In addition, one of the girls, aged 13, has been charged in connection with a theft.

Inspector Keith Greig, from Banchory Police Station, said: “These incidents resulted in the closure of public facilities and Aberdeenshire Council will incur cost to repair.

“I am pleased that those who have been identified have rightly been charged and reports will now be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit and referrals made to partner agencies.

“It is really disappointing that this has happened and it has caused much concern in the local community.

“Anti-social and abusive behaviour will simply not be tolerated. I would like to thank those who assisted police with their inquiries and can reassure the community that incidents of this type will be investigated thoroughly and those responsible held to account.”