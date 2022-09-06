Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards finalists have been revealed for 2022.

Luxury hotels, a city distillery, eco lodges, an organic dairy and a festival of lights are amongst the 39 businesses and individuals vying to scoop one of the awards and take their place in the national Scottish Thistle Awards finalists’ line up.

The full shortlist of nominees are:

Best bar or pub

The Tippling House – Aberdeen, Titan Sky Bar – Meldrum House Hotel, Grape and Grain – Aberdeen

Best hotel experience (under 20 rooms)

Douneside House by Tarland, Saplinbrae Hotel – Mintlaw

Best hotel experience (over 20 rooms)

Banchory Lodge, The Chester Hotel, Maryculter House

Food tourism award

Bothies and Bannocks – Aboyne, Signature Food Festival at the Chester Hotel, City of Aberdeen Distillery and Gin Tour

Best eatery experience

Kirkview Café – Aberdeen, Forest Farm – Kinellar, Davron Hotel – Rosehearty, Seafood Bothy – Stonehaven

Best outdoor/adventure experience

Wild Discovery – Crathie, EGuide Scotland – Aboyne, Farm Stop – Portlethen

Best self-catering accommodation experience

Down on the Farm – Rosehearty, Cairngorm Lodges and Bothies – Logie Coldstone, Wildflower Eco Lodges – Lonmay

Best visitor attraction experience

MacDuff Marine Aquarium, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Aberdeen Science Centre

Most hospitable B&B or guest house

Lys-na-Greyne – Aboyne, No. 45 – Ballater, Gordon Guest House – Ballater

Outstanding cultural event or festival

Aberdeen Jazz Festival, Treeeline, Spectra – Aberdeen

Regional ambassador

Allan Henderson – the McGintys Group , Stephen Gow, – the Chester Hotel, David Griffiths – Aberdam

Tourism and hospitality hero

Alex Robertson – Aberdeen City Council , Beata Winiearska – Forest Farm, Marta Skowron – TECA

Working together for tourism

Cairngorm Lodges – Logie Coldstone, Dee Tour – Royal Deeside, Wild Discovery – Crathie

The awards return after an enforced two-year break due to Covid-19, during which the tourism and hospitality businesses were amongst the hardest hit of all business sectors.

Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “It’s extremely uplifting that despite tourism businesses facing significant challenges with post-Covid recovery, the 2022 awards have seen one of their most successful years in terms of number of entries.

“The shortlist of nominees shows the diverse richness of our local tourism product and it’s great to see businesses of all sizes entering the awards and reaching the finals.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on November 11.