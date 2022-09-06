Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022

By Chris Cromar
September 6, 2022, 9:48 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 9:56 pm
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
The awards will be held at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on November 11. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards finalists have been revealed for 2022.

Luxury hotels, a city distillery, eco lodges, an organic dairy and a festival of lights are amongst the 39 businesses and individuals vying to scoop one of the awards and take their place in the national Scottish Thistle Awards finalists’ line up.

The full shortlist of nominees are:

Best bar or pub
The Tippling House – Aberdeen, Titan Sky Bar – Meldrum House Hotel, Grape and Grain – Aberdeen

Best hotel experience (under 20 rooms)
Douneside House by Tarland, Saplinbrae Hotel – Mintlaw

Best hotel experience (over 20 rooms)
Banchory Lodge, The Chester Hotel, Maryculter House

Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Food tourism award
Bothies and Bannocks – Aboyne, Signature Food Festival at the Chester Hotel, City of Aberdeen Distillery and Gin Tour

Best eatery experience
Kirkview Café – Aberdeen, Forest Farm – Kinellar, Davron Hotel – Rosehearty, Seafood Bothy – Stonehaven

Best outdoor/adventure experience
Wild Discovery – Crathie, EGuide Scotland – Aboyne, Farm Stop – Portlethen

Best self-catering accommodation experience
Down on the Farm – Rosehearty, Cairngorm Lodges and Bothies – Logie Coldstone, Wildflower Eco Lodges – Lonmay

Down on the Farm converted railway carriage
Down on the Farm.

Best visitor attraction experience
MacDuff Marine Aquarium, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Aberdeen Science Centre

Most hospitable B&B or guest house
Lys-na-Greyne – Aboyne, No. 45 – Ballater, Gordon Guest House – Ballater

Outstanding cultural event or festival
Aberdeen Jazz Festival, Treeeline, Spectra – Aberdeen

Spectra at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Regional ambassador
Allan Henderson – the McGintys Group , Stephen Gow, – the Chester Hotel, David Griffiths – Aberdam

Tourism and hospitality hero
Alex Robertson – Aberdeen City Council , Beata Winiearska – Forest Farm, Marta Skowron – TECA

Working together for tourism
Cairngorm Lodges – Logie Coldstone, Dee Tour – Royal Deeside,  Wild Discovery – Crathie

The awards return after an enforced two-year break due to Covid-19, during which the tourism and hospitality businesses were amongst the hardest hit of all business sectors.

Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “It’s extremely uplifting that despite tourism businesses facing significant challenges with post-Covid recovery, the 2022 awards have seen one of their most successful years in terms of number of entries.

Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards chairman, Stephen Gow. Picture supplied by the Chester Hotel.

“The shortlist of nominees shows the diverse richness of our local tourism product and it’s great to see businesses of all sizes entering the awards and reaching the finals.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on November 11.

