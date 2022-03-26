North-east tourism awards return after two-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North-east tourism awards return after two-year break

By Keith Findlay
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards chairman Stephen Gow
The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards are back after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

Tourism and hospitality businesses across the region are being urged to showcase their creativity and innovation – and get the sector buzzing again.

The awards double up as the regional finals for the Scottish Thistle Awards, with winners going on to represent the area in the final of the prestigious national event.

Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “Our industry has faced its most challenging trading period, and local tourism business have met this with resilience, innovation and spirit.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the businesses which offer our visitors a unique and memorable experience.

“There are categories for all types of accommodation, eateries, visitor attractions and activities.”

He added: “It’s fitting, in this week which marks two full years of lockdowns, closures, regulations and change, the awards are launching to recognise all the positives and the vision in our tourism experiences.

“This year, more than ever, the awards provide a morale boost for teams, giving everyone a lift.”

Jeanette Forbes, owner of Aberdeen wine bar Grape and Grain, which won the best bar or pub category in 2018, said: “Covid had a huge impact on every hospitality business in Scotland.

“The reason why I would encourage everyone to enter these awards is because we need to get the hospitality sector back out there.

“There is still a little bit of uncertainty and uneasiness, and we now need to get rid of that and start looking forward.

“My top tip for anyone considering entering is to go for it. We all need to be able to get that recognition – it pulls the hospitality sector together to be able to say that you were part of that celebration.”

There are 12 categories in this year’s awards, with entries being accepted online at www.acsta.co.uk until early June.

Finalists will be named in late summer, with the winners to be unveiled during an awards ceremony and gala dinner at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, on November 11.

