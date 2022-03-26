North-east tourism awards return after two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards are back after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

Tourism and hospitality businesses across the region are being urged to showcase their creativity and innovation – and get the sector buzzing again.

The awards double up as the regional finals for the Scottish Thistle Awards, with winners going on to represent the area in the final of the prestigious national event.

Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “Our industry has faced its most challenging trading period, and local tourism business have met this with resilience, innovation and spirit.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the businesses which offer our visitors a unique and memorable experience.

“There are categories for all types of accommodation, eateries, visitor attractions and activities.”

He added: “It’s fitting, in this week which marks two full years of lockdowns, closures, regulations and change, the awards are launching to recognise all the positives and the vision in our tourism experiences.

“This year, more than ever, the awards provide a morale boost for teams, giving everyone a lift.”

Jeanette Forbes, owner of Aberdeen wine bar Grape and Grain, which won the best bar or pub category in 2018, said: “Covid had a huge impact on every hospitality business in Scotland.

“The reason why I would encourage everyone to enter these awards is because we need to get the hospitality sector back out there.

“There is still a little bit of uncertainty and uneasiness, and we now need to get rid of that and start looking forward.

“My top tip for anyone considering entering is to go for it. We all need to be able to get that recognition – it pulls the hospitality sector together to be able to say that you were part of that celebration.”

There are 12 categories in this year’s awards, with entries being accepted online at www.acsta.co.uk until early June.

Finalists will be named in late summer, with the winners to be unveiled during an awards ceremony and gala dinner at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, on November 11.