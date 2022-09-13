Former Fife Street School in Macduff given new lease of life as Men’s Shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Fife Street School in Macduff given new lease of life as Men’s Shed

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Banff and Macduff Men's Shed have been given the keys to the former Fife Street School in Macduff
A former Macduff school is to be given a new lease of life as it's taken on by a local Men's Shed group.

A former Macduff school is to be given a new lease of life as it’s taken on by a local Men’s Shed group.

An asset transfer has now been completed on Fife Street School that will act as a new base for the men.

The 99-year lease was approved by Aberdeenshire Council’s business services committee in February.

Under the agreement, the group will pay the local authority just £100 a year for the building.

The group decided to make the move after running out of space at its existing North Castle Street home.

The larger site will allow the Men’s Shed to take on a number of new projects.

It is also expected to become a community hub as other groups will be able to rent out space.

Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed members outside the former Fife Street School

‘Long and challenging journey’ for Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed

Chairman Bob Copland said: “It has been a long and sometimes challenging journey.

“But now, at last, we can move forward and give Banff & Macduff Men’s Shed their much-deserved home and open up the Fife Street School to the local community.”

Shed members also extended their thanks to those who have supported and assisted them during the asset transfer process.

The former primary school was built in the 1930s.

It had been used by North East Scotland College as one of its learning centres before it was put on the market in 2020.

Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed will relocate to the former Macduff school

Councillors had concerns

Getting the keys to the former school hasn’t been easy for the Men’s Shed.

Council officers had initially recommended the asset transfer be refused as they weren’t sure the group could afford it.

But after hearing members’ plans for the site and learning that other local groups could rent the space, councillors voted to approve the lease.

