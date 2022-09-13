Former Fife Street School in Macduff given new lease of life as Men’s Shed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Macduff school is to be given a new lease of life as it’s taken on by a local Men’s Shed group.

An asset transfer has now been completed on Fife Street School that will act as a new base for the men.

The 99-year lease was approved by Aberdeenshire Council’s business services committee in February.

Under the agreement, the group will pay the local authority just £100 a year for the building.

The group decided to make the move after running out of space at its existing North Castle Street home.

The larger site will allow the Men’s Shed to take on a number of new projects.

It is also expected to become a community hub as other groups will be able to rent out space.

‘Long and challenging journey’ for Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed

Chairman Bob Copland said: “It has been a long and sometimes challenging journey.

“But now, at last, we can move forward and give Banff & Macduff Men’s Shed their much-deserved home and open up the Fife Street School to the local community.”

Shed members also extended their thanks to those who have supported and assisted them during the asset transfer process.

The former primary school was built in the 1930s.

It had been used by North East Scotland College as one of its learning centres before it was put on the market in 2020.

Councillors had concerns

Getting the keys to the former school hasn’t been easy for the Men’s Shed.

Council officers had initially recommended the asset transfer be refused as they weren’t sure the group could afford it.

But after hearing members’ plans for the site and learning that other local groups could rent the space, councillors voted to approve the lease.