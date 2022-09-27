‘I’m doing this for Tracy’: Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of Aberdeen mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’m doing this for Tracy’: Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of Aberdeen mum

By Lindsay Bruce
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 8:01 pm
Tracy Steele on her wedding day
Tracy Steele, pictured at her wedding, took her own life in May. Now Mary Farquhar is helping organise a charity night in her friend's memory.

When Aberdeen mum Tracy Steele, 50, took her own life, devastated family and friends were left wondering if more could have been done to help her.

Now almost five months on, childhood friend Mary Farquhar is hoping a fundraising night at Pittodrie will help raise vital cash so others won’t experience a loss like theirs.

Through tears, Mary, an employee of Kongsberg Maritime UK Ltd, said: “It’s still hard. I still can’t believe she’s gone. I’d known her since she was 11 but even I didn’t realise just how ill she was.”

Tragedy struck

On Tuesday May 3, after failing to answer her phone, Tracy’s 21-year-old son Lewis Milne visited his mum’s home and discovered that she had taken her own life.

Following a series of tragic events, though outwardly upbeat, Tracy’s mental health had started to decline.

Tracy and her son smiling at the camera together
Tracy Steele with son Lewis Milne, who spoke out on the importance of getting the right mental health support.

Speaking about the day of her death, Lewis said: “When you know someone is struggling to that extent you prepare yourself. Or you try to.

“Even still, and even as an assistant funeral director myself, it’s not easy. I’m thankful though that I was the one to be there for her.”

‘She really wasn’t well’

At the time, Lewis bravely spoke of his mum’s struggles to shed light on the importance of people receiving the help they need in a mental health crisis.

He said: “She really wasn’t well.

“It’s so hard as a son… you’re powerless almost. I had to trust that all the systems in place to support those struggling with their mental health would work.

Tracy Steele and Malcolm Steele dressed up and smiling.
Malcolm and Tracy Steele at an Aberdeen Community Trust Valentine Ball in February 2020.

“In my mum’s case, she kind of fell through the cracks.”

But Mary and her fellow mental health first-aid team members are determined not to let others do the same.

Special night in a special place

She said: “Most of the team have a personal connection to mental health or suicide, and being part of that group showed me the importance of getting people to talk – as early and as often as possible. I’m hoping we raise thousands to support organisations that promote this. And I don’t want Tracy’s death to be in vain.”

The Kongsberg mental health first aid team standing in front of a sign reading "Kongsberg" with the logo above it
Alan McMillan, Mary Farquhar, Angela Yule, and Chris Raeburn, alongside Keith Thompson (not pictured) from the Kongsberg mental health first aid team.

In partnership with Aberdeen Community Trust and SAMH Scotland, who will split the proceeds, the Kongsberg employees have organised a quiz night with a raffle and live band on October 7 at 7pm, in the Richard Donald stand at Pittodrie.

The club was an important place for Tracy and husband Malcolm, as both were involved in the community trust. She also worked at the football ground selling sweets, pies and sausage rolls as a teenager.

‘Don’t give up on yourself or others’

Tracy left behind Lewis, Malcolm, and her wider family and friends. The hope for the night, however, is that her legacy will also be helping others.

Malcolm and Tracy Steele smiling at the camera
Malcolm Steele – who has dementia – with Tracy when he was featured in part of an Aberdeen FC video campaign about UEFA’s equal game initiative.

Mary said: “There will be people reading this, or people thinking of getting support who still have a chance to become well again – but only if they know help is available, and only if there’s no stigma attached to admitting how you’re feeling.

“If we help just one person, then something good will have come from this tragedy.”

For more information on SAMH, visit www.samh.org.uk

If you need to talk to someone, you can contact the Samaritans 24/7, free of charge, on 116 123 or visit their website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Passengers wait 10 hours at Tenerife airport only for Tui Aberdeen flight to be…
1
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King…
0
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
0
Nathan Kerr carried out a catalogue of violent abuse against his former partner.
Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in…
GCG Shotblasting Services, Peterhead.
13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust
1
Emeli Sande was one of the stand-out artists at True North. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs
0
Aberdeen University staff will take part in the ballot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks