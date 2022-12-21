‘Our family is broken and it will never heal’: Parents of Aboyne crash victim Dylan Atkinson, 19, pay tribute to son

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Dylan Atkinson, who was killed in a crash near Aboyne this week, have said they will never heal from the pain of his loss.

The 19-year-old died on Monday after his car plunged into the icy waters of the River Dee near the Aberdeenshire village.

He is believed to have been on his way to work at around 8am when his red Audi was involved in a crash with a black BMW on the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road.

His parents, James and Trish Atkinson, have now paid tribute to their son, saying their “family is broken and will never heal” – but their hearts remain “full of love”.

In an emotional statement released by police today, they said: “There are no words. There is no tomorrow. There is only now. There is no escape, there is only pain.

“Dylan was our life and his irrepressible enthusiasm and energy will continue in our hearts and of those who knew him well.

“Our family is broken and it will never heal, it will just change. Our hearts are full of love and that will always stay.

“Everyone’s thoughts, messages and support are a comfort and please know how much that means to us all.”

Mr Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the 26-year-old driver of the BMW was airlifted to hospital. His condition has been described as stable.

Tributes have since poured in for the former Aboyne Academy pupil, who was a talented violist and was know for his passion for cars among his peers.

Earlier this week, Mr Atkinson was described an “absolute legend of a young man”, who will be sorely missed by the close-knit community in Aboyne.

Police investigation for clues

The crash happened at around 8am on Monday, less than a mile west of Aboyne on the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road.

Photos from the scene showed Mr Atkinson’s red Audi overturned and almost completely submerged, while the black BMW was on the riverbank wall.

The road between Aboyne and Dinnet was closed until around 5pm yesterday, with the vehicles still to be recovered.

Police divers were out on the River Dee today to check if the two cars involved in the tragic crash can be removed from the water after the operation was called of yesterday.

Both have been completely submerged in the river due to the rising water levels from melting snow upstream.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the north-east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the collision is continuing. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage from motorists who were driving on this road around 8am on Monday morning.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0568 of December 19.”