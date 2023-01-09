Owner of the Clatter has ‘not thrown in the towel completely’ and hopes recent closure is not the end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A businesswoman has raised hopes she could reopen the doors of her cafe in the not-too-distant future.

Over the weekend, Moira Prentice took to social media to announce the closure of the Clatterin Brig Restaurant at Fettercairn.

This is due to an ongoing struggle to recruit permanent chefs.

In the post, she said it had been a “challenging” and “unusual” three-and-a-half years as she thanked customers for their loyal support.

And today, Ms Prentice told The Press and Journal she hasn’t “thrown in the towel completely”.

‘Hopefully a chef out there will throw me a lifeline’

Out in the “wilds” on the Cairn O’Mount road in Aberdeenshire, the Clatter – as it is affectionately known – is not only a place to eat but a place to belong.

Ms Prentice thanked loyal customers for all their support following an extremely busy weekend, and said she hoped this was not the end.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I haven’t thrown in the towel completely yet. Hopefully a chef out there will throw me a lifeline to get me going again.”

‘I love this place’

Many readers and customers have been sharing their fond memories of the much-loved venue and have been wishing Moira and staff well.

Taking to social media, readers on The Press and Journal Facebook page reacted to the news.

Siobhan Rind wrote: “I love this place, it’s so unique and their home baking and fresh produce is so good, I used to bring friends and family here when they came to Scotland, such a shame.”

Tom Tjay looked back with fondness, he said: “Stopped there many times with motorbike and car clubs, also on days out with the wife.

“Always a great welcome and good food. Sadly it will be missed by those who took the time to stop and enjoy.

“Wish Moira and her staff all the best.”

Always good food and lovely staff

Following the original post on Friday, reader David Flett described it as a “sad day” for hospitality.

He wrote: “Oh dear, we used to enjoy trips there and up Cairn O’Mount with our neighbours back in the 1950s.”

Mary Baker wrote: “My stepson and family, who, when the come up from Northampton to visit, also go up to the Clatterin’ Brig, for refreshment and come back to us singing its praises.

“Sad news, sad news.”

Helen Henderson spoke for many when she wrote: “So disappointing – always good food and the staff are so nice and helpful – always a favourite place to go for a run – best wishes to all the staff.”