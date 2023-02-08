Charity appeals for volunteer drivers to help keep ‘lifeline’ catch-ups going

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A local charity is calling for volunteer drivers to help blind and deaf people across the city stay mobile.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) is an Aberdeen-based charity that runs out of a centre on John Street. Members meet there for activities including tea and coffee, games, bingo, and bowling.

Ness relies on volunteers to pick up and drop off their service users, including many elderly people who suffer from sight or hearing loss.

But with Covid hitting volunteer numbers, as well as the rise in retirement age, the charity is now appealing for potential drivers to come forward.

‘If a driver is not available we all miss out’

Linda Reid, 75, is a partially sighted service user who struggles to walk after surgery on her knee.

“I enjoy the over 65s group on a Tuesday – it’s a lifeline,” she said.

“If it’s someone’s birthday we would have cake too. I’m turning 76 soon and am looking forward to cake on my birthday.

“If a driver is not available we all miss out.”

The shortage is not exclusive to Aberdeen, having also affected services in Moray, Angus and Dundee.

There are currently seven volunteer drivers in Aberdeen, but Ness require at least six more to meet the demands.

‘Important’ to service users

Jenny Coleman, 70, is a volunteer for Ness. “I have been driving for Ness for 10 years and three months.

“It involves going into people’s houses, taking them into the car, then driving down to Ness and home again after the meeting.

“With the driver shortage right now, if a driver is sick, it means they would have to cancel the afternoon, and the service users are left at their homes.”

“It never crossed my mind when I started volunteering with Ness that driving would be one of the things that was needed and how important it was to the service users who rely on Ness.”

Sheila Ogden, Ness Aberdeen’s volunteer coordinator, said, “Without the drivers, our service users are homebound and feel vulnerable and isolated.

“Our drivers enjoy helping out and we pay for fuel expenses. If you’re considering being a driver with Ness in Aberdeen, I would encourage you to get in touch and more information will be provided.”

To find out more, e-mail sheila.ogden@nesensoryservices.org