Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New life skills ASN facility proposed as part of new Chapelton of Elsick development

By Chris Cromar
February 13, 2023, 11:34 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 11:54 am
The new facility will be in Chapelton of Elsick.
An Aberdeenshire mum is spearheading plans to build the north-east’s first play and life skills facility for children and young people with additional support needs (ASN).

OaKley Play and Life Skills Centre – the vision of Laurencekirk mum-of-four Amanda Greig – will be built on a plot directly across from the future primary school in the new town of Chapelton of Elsick near Newtonhill.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for the not-for-profit social enterprise, which will offer invaluable individualised support and guidance for families across the north-east.

Mrs Greig, who has a child with ASN, said the idea for OaKley was borne from the “very real sense of isolation” she and her family experienced due to a lack of support, resources and understanding.

Amanda Greig. Image: Mhor Media.

She added: “Our son’s diagnosis changed our whole world, and the last few years have been difficult and demanding.

“We very quickly became aware that there is a huge gap in services in Aberdeenshire – there is currently no central hub of information, support and guidance for families that can advise and help parents and carers on how best to make informed choices about their young person’s life, education, and care needs.

“The aim of OaKley will be to provide an inviting and inclusive environment for children and young people with ASN, where they can grow and play, build confidence, develop life skills and make friends. It will be a place where families can be themselves and enjoy a real sense of belonging.”

Sessions and groups for children and young people

Led and run by a team of specialist staff, the drop-in centre will offer sessions and groups for children and young people.

They will be encouraged to play, learn, cook, bake, relax, burn off energy, make friends and develop life skills in a safe environment.

There will also be a dedicated outdoor area and opportunities for day respite at weekends and be a space for parents, siblings, grandparents, and carers, where they can join in the activities or meet other families for support.

The Duke and Duchess of Fife. Image: Kami Thomson.

Director of Elsick Development Company, the Duchess of Fife said: “The growth of Chapelton has always been so much more than simply offering houses, it is about growing a community.

“We are fortunate to have a design team and the development space to be able to accommodate every type of facility and this ties in very well with our aspirations.”

