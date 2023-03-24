Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen driver has been snapped with his pants down by Google Maps on Don Street in the city.

Although the man’s face and car’s registration have been blurred by the company, his penis remained visible.

The image was snapped outside 83 Don Street by Google in June 2022.

It is believed the man was in the process of committing a sex act at the time of the photo. He can also be seen holding a mobile phone in one hand.

Despite the secluded spot on the street being surrounded by nearby hedges, the man was snapped by one of Google’s high-tech mapping cars.

The X-rated image has gone viral on TikTok after eagled-eyed social media users spotted it.

The Don Street image appears as though it was snapped during Google’s routine drives through Aberdeen.

Automatic technology is used to blur faces and number plates captured by the tech firm. However, on this occasion, it did not spare the man’s modesty.

Google takes action to blur car

After being contacted by The Press and Journal about the image, Google acted swiftly to blur the man from its Google Maps tool.

Now the image shows the blue car but with extensive pixelation all over the front of the car.

Google thanked The Press and Journal for its inquiry.

One user joked on Reddit: “There he was just minding his own business and some car with a million cameras attached showed up.”

Another commented: “I wished they had unblurred his face so we could see his panic and blurred something else instead.”

A third wrote: “How people find these things is beyond me but I love it.”