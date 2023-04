[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Boddam after last being seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police are trying to trace Dean Emslie who was last seen around 2pm on March 30.

He is described as 5ft 11 with short brown hair and of medium build.

Dean was last seen in Boddam wearing a black tracksuit, black baseball cap and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen him or are aware of his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2247 of March 30.