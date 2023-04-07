Environmental investigation continues after more mysteriously shaped ‘biodiscs’ appear on Aberdeen Beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation into mysteriously shaped biodiscs is continuing as more have been spotted on Aberdeen Beach.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is currently looking into the situation after reports from members of the public.

They have been spreading across the north-east coast following an environmental disaster at a sewage treatment facility in Ellon in November.

Due to flooding, “vast numbers” of them were released into the River Ythan.

Now the little pieces have been spreading all over the north-east coastline.

Sepa warned people at the time not to pick them up as they were used to provide a substrate for the growth of bacteria in the plant.

Scottish Water apologised for the accident which left a shocking amount of debris in the area.

Despite a cleanup on Aberdeen beach at the time, beach-goers have been noticing dozens of the oddly-shaped items in the sand.

Newburgh Beach and up the Ythan Estuary have also reported sightings.

Scottish Water to cleanup Aberdeen Beach

Scottish Water has said the disaster occurred due to a fault at the works which coincided with a major river spate overwhelming part of the site.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, this resulted in a large quantity of plastic biofilters being washed into the Ythan and out to sea.

“Extensive clean-up efforts have been made, and are continuing, to recover as many of the filters as possible. Following reports that filters have been found at Aberdeen Beach, we are arranging for cleaning of the beach there.

“We are sorry for the impact this incident has had on the environment and continue to make efforts to clean up, using our staff, local contractors and equipment where appropriate.

“We would encourage people to take normal hygiene precautions and dispose of any filters they are able to collect in the bin.”

They say they have been in contact with Aberdeen City Council about arranging a suitable time for another clean-up effort at the beach.

Sepa investigation continues

A Sepa spokesman said: “Sepa is investigating the release of biodiscs from Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works in late November.

“We are currently liaising with other agencies to ensure the best environmental outcome following this incident. We are unable to comment further until the investigation has concluded.

“Due to the nature of the material and the dynamic coastal environment, it’s likely the biodiscs will continue to wash up in diminishing volumes on the north-east coast.”

The environmental watchdog has the power to issue notices, monetary penalties, and even reports to the Procurator Fiscal for criminal sanctions.

Sepa thanked members of the public for reporting sightings so it could properly track the damage.

Report environmental incidents to Sepa on its website.