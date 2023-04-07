Environmental investigation continues after more mysteriously shaped ‘biodiscs’ appear on Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Environmental investigation continues after more mysteriously shaped ‘biodiscs’ appear on Aberdeen Beach

The Scottish environment watchdog has warned the filters could continue to wash up on shores across the north-east.

By Cameron Roy
The items were spread into the sea following an environmental disaster at a sewage treatment works in Ellon. Image: Turning the Plastic Tide.
The items were spread into the sea following an environmental disaster at a sewage treatment works in Ellon. Image: Turning the Plastic Tide.

An investigation into mysteriously shaped biodiscs is continuing as more have been spotted on Aberdeen Beach.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is currently looking into the situation after reports from members of the public.

They have been spreading across the north-east coast following an environmental disaster at a sewage treatment facility in Ellon in November.

Due to flooding, “vast numbers” of them were released into the River Ythan.

Now the little pieces have been spreading all over the north-east coastline.

Sepa warned people at the time not to pick them up as they were used to provide a substrate for the growth of bacteria in the plant.

The plastic objects were strewn all over the coastline after the disaster. Image Image: Turning the Plastic Tide.

Scottish Water apologised for the accident which left a shocking amount of debris in the area.

Despite a cleanup on Aberdeen beach at the time, beach-goers have been noticing dozens of the oddly-shaped items in the sand.

Newburgh Beach and up the Ythan Estuary have also reported sightings.

Scottish Water to cleanup Aberdeen Beach

Scottish Water has said the disaster occurred due to a fault at the works which coincided with a major river spate overwhelming part of the site.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, this resulted in a large quantity of plastic biofilters being washed into the Ythan and out to sea.

“Extensive clean-up efforts have been made, and are continuing, to recover as many of the filters as possible. Following reports that filters have been found at Aberdeen Beach, we are arranging for cleaning of the beach there.

This map shows the full extent of the pollution, from the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works, down the River Ythan to Newburgh Beach and the Ythan Estuary. Image: DC Thomson.

“We are sorry for the impact this incident has had on the environment and continue to make efforts to clean up, using our staff, local contractors and equipment where appropriate.

“We would encourage people to take normal hygiene precautions and dispose of any filters they are able to collect in the bin.”

They say they have been in contact with Aberdeen City Council about arranging a suitable time for another clean-up effort at the beach.

The Press and Journal made a video investigating the fallout from the disaster. Watch below:

Sepa investigation continues

A Sepa spokesman said: “Sepa is investigating the release of biodiscs from Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works in late November.

“We are currently liaising with other agencies to ensure the best environmental outcome following this incident. We are unable to comment further until the investigation has concluded.

Paths for All
Reports of biodiscs have been appearing on Aberdeen beach. Picture: Chris Sumner.

“Due to the nature of the material and the dynamic coastal environment, it’s likely the biodiscs will continue to wash up in diminishing volumes on the north-east coast.”

The environmental watchdog has the power to issue notices, monetary penalties, and even reports to the Procurator Fiscal for criminal sanctions.

Sepa thanked members of the public for reporting sightings so it could properly track the damage.

Report environmental incidents to Sepa on its website.

Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here’s why

