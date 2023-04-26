Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen The front entrance of the city centre shop has been cordoned off with police tape. By Denny Andonova April 26 2023, 11.01am Share Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5657677/ms-break-in-st-nicholas-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to M&S in the early hours of Wednesday. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation