Review: Embrace the joy and songs that make Annie a show stopper at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Review: Embrace the joy and songs that make Annie a show stopper at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Sonja Rasmussen saw the national tour of Annie at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Annie at HMT in Aberdeen is packed with the biggest and best musical numbers. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Annie at HMT in Aberdeen is packed with the biggest and best musical numbers. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Sonja Rasmussen

This new production of Annie was like seeing an old friend who has had a complete makeover.

Taking all the joy of the original show and adding a whole lot of Broadway glitz, a line-up of dancers tap their way through the song NYC in a scene reminiscent of Gene Kelly’s On The Town, while the hard-working cast are hardly offstage, taking on roles from policeman to dog warden, the laundry man at the orphanage to butler and maids at the mansion, all while dancing and singing a line-up of classic songs from the show’s much-loved score.

Elaine C Smith make Miss Hannigan almost lovable

Elaine C Smith has taken on the role of Miss Hannigan as a gift to her granddaughter, who at 10 is the perfect age to enjoy Annie, but really, her portrayal is a gift to us all, perfect timing and comic asides making the tyrant of the orphanage almost lovable.

Alex Bourne brings a real warmth to the role of Daddy Warbucks, very quickly taking orphan Annie to his heart and embracing all the joy that emanates from his younger co-star.

Annie and  Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks during one of their numbers. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Amelia Adams, meanwhile, plays his private secretary Grace Farrell, beautiful and pristine, leading the chorus numbers with style and proving the perfect partner for her billionaire boss.

Annie steals the show at His Majesty’s Theatre

In the central role, Poppy Cunningham steals the show, a bundle of energy, childish exuberance and a whole lot of talent, winning over the audience and all onstage – including president Franklin D Roosevelt – with her show stopping performances of Tomorrow and I Don’t Need Anything But You.

She is equally matched by a line-up of orphans who are all touring with the company and are obviously having the time of their lives. They were onstage from before the show started and were still dancing long after the adult cast had left at the curtain call.

Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile and, of course, the classic Hard Knock Life were particular standouts.

Annie is set in the middle of the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the orphan runaway brings an injection of positivity to the residents of Hooverville and, along with

Mr Warbucks, to the president’s men when she joins them in the West Wing in the search for her parents.

The orphans play a huge part in building the show. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

The baddies of the piece are, of course, Miss Hannigan, along with her brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St Regis, whose rendition of Easy Street quite rightly earned applause and boos in equal measure.

Set on an open stage, bedecked with jigsaw pieces, it has the impact of Matilda, with simple set changes moving the action from orphanage to 5th Avenue mansion, and the choreography and production bringing a whole new energy to the tale, lifting and projecting it into the realms of modern musical theatre classic.

Annie is the perfect cost-of-living crisis musical – set in dark times but guaranteed to bring joy to the hearts of all who see it.

Enjoy the show at 7.30pm nightly until Saturday, with matinees on Wednesday and Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Conversation