Woman, 64, reported missing from Aberdeen

Jacqueline Cardwell, also known as Hill, was last seen on Friday morning.

By Ellie Milne
CCTV image of missing woman Jacqueline Cardwell
Jacqueline Cardwell, also known as Hill, has been reported missing from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

A 64-year-old woman has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Jacqueline Cardwell, also known as Hill, was last seen in the Cornhill Road area at about 11am on Friday.

Police have now launched a public appeal to help trace her.

She is described as being 4ft 11ins tall and of slim build with fair greying hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green quilted jacket, a grey knitted jumper, blue jeans and purple sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3408 of September 29.

