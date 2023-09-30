Woman, 64, reported missing from Aberdeen

A 64-year-old woman has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Jacqueline Cardwell, also known as Hill, was last seen in the Cornhill Road area at about 11am on Friday.

Police have now launched a public appeal to help trace her.

She is described as being 4ft 11ins tall and of slim build with fair greying hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green quilted jacket, a grey knitted jumper, blue jeans and purple sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3408 of September 29.