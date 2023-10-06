Hanon to shut down website four months after closure of Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hanon to shut down website four months after closure of Aberdeen store

After 30 years, the business will cease trading at the end of the month.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Hanon store on The Green in Aberdeen
Hanon is closing its much-loved business after three decades. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen-based clothing business Hanon has announced it will be closing its website at the end of the month.

Hanon moved its business to online only on June 10 following the closure of its store based at The Green.

The business, which is best known for its house-branded streetwear, was founded in 1993 as Streethreds.

Over three decades, it became a go-to shopping spot for many as it sold a range of apparel no other stores stocked in the north-east.

Customers would regularly queue for hours outside the entrance to be the first to get their hands on the latest trends.

Now, Hanon has confirmed it is closing its business as a whole with trade ceasing online from Friday, October 27 due to a number of factors.

Customers queuing outside Hanon for the launch of Adidas Spezial trainers in September 2018
Customers queuing outside Hanon for the launch of Adidas Spezial trainers in September 2018. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The end of Hanon in Aberdeen and online

In a post shared online today, the team wrote: “Sadly, we are to announce our online operation hanon-shop.com will cease trading on Friday, October 27.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but is largely enforced due to a culmination of factors outwith our control.

“Increased economic pressures exasperated by the pandemic and a shifting retail landscape have meant that conditions are at a point where trading is no longer viable.

“From 1993 – 2023. From streethreds to hanon. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and everyone who supported us over the last three decades, especially the people of Aberdeen and the online community across the globe.

“To all who championed the shop, thank you for helping us build a spirit befitting of an independent retailer.”

Customers have also reacted to the news, commenting that they are “gutted” about the closure.

One person wrote: “Always a staple go-to for many, many years. Thanks for the good service, and good luck. The store will be missed.”

Another added: “Always provided a great service in the shop and always looked out for regulars. We are losing one of Scotland’s most iconic independent retailers.

“Some of the best collaborations ever came from Hanon. A great loss to Aberdeen as well.”

Conversation