Hanon to shut down website four months after closure of Aberdeen store

Aberdeen-based clothing business Hanon has announced it will be closing its website at the end of the month.

Hanon moved its business to online only on June 10 following the closure of its store based at The Green.

The business, which is best known for its house-branded streetwear, was founded in 1993 as Streethreds.

Over three decades, it became a go-to shopping spot for many as it sold a range of apparel no other stores stocked in the north-east.

Customers would regularly queue for hours outside the entrance to be the first to get their hands on the latest trends.

Now, Hanon has confirmed it is closing its business as a whole with trade ceasing online from Friday, October 27 due to a number of factors.

The end of Hanon in Aberdeen and online

In a post shared online today, the team wrote: “Sadly, we are to announce our online operation hanon-shop.com will cease trading on Friday, October 27.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but is largely enforced due to a culmination of factors outwith our control.

“Increased economic pressures exasperated by the pandemic and a shifting retail landscape have meant that conditions are at a point where trading is no longer viable.

“From 1993 – 2023. From streethreds to hanon. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and everyone who supported us over the last three decades, especially the people of Aberdeen and the online community across the globe.

“To all who championed the shop, thank you for helping us build a spirit befitting of an independent retailer.”

Customers have also reacted to the news, commenting that they are “gutted” about the closure.

One person wrote: “Always a staple go-to for many, many years. Thanks for the good service, and good luck. The store will be missed.”

Another added: “Always provided a great service in the shop and always looked out for regulars. We are losing one of Scotland’s most iconic independent retailers.

“Some of the best collaborations ever came from Hanon. A great loss to Aberdeen as well.”