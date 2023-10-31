Will it stay dry for Halloween tonight across Northern Scotland?

Halloween is here, and guisers are wondering if they will get wet on the spookiest night of the year.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Aberdeenshire from 3am but conditions should remain mostly dry for trick-or-treating.

However, kids will want to wrap up after Dalwhinnie in the Highlands recorded the coldest temperature of autumn so far last night – an icy -5.5C.

Here’s the Halloween weather forecast where you are.

Halloween weather forecast for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen will experience a dry October 31, with sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 9C.

By 5pm, it will be about 7C, but this temperature is expected to remain through the evening and night.

Conditions will also be dry across the rest of Aberdeenshire, with Stonehaven, Peterhead and Inverbervie experiencing similar weather to Aberdeen city.

The whole region will enjoy dry weather and clear skies, but the night could be a touch chillier in some areas, as temperatures in Inverurie, Fraserburgh and Laurencekirk could drop as low as 4C overnight.

A dry Halloween night in Inverness and the Highlands

Invernessians will experience a cold, yet dry day with sunny intervals.

Temperatures will start decreasing in the afternoon, going from 7C at 4pm to 2C at 11pm.

Halloween night is expected to be dry across the Highlands, although temperatures could drop below 0C during the evening and night.

The south of the region will see a scary and icy Halloween night, with Aviemore and Kingussie experiencing minimum temperatures of -1C and 0C respectively.

Meanwhile, the night will be warmer in most north and west areas, with Nairn, Dingwall, Invergordon, Mallaig, Glencoe and Ullapool having temperatures between 2C and 6C from 6pm.

Dry and cold Halloween night in Moray

Halloween will also be dry across Moray, with temperatures dropping as the evening progresses.

Elgin will see cloudy skies through the day, but no rain should hit the town, while temperatures will range between 8C and 3C.

Meanwhile, similar conditions will be seen in Forres, Kinloss, Rothes, Keith and Dufftown, where it should not get colder than 1C.

A dry and warmer Halloween in Oban and the Western Isles

Halloween lovers in Oban and neighbouring Isle of Mull will enjoy a sunny day followed by a dry evening with temperatures between 9C and 5C.

Meanwhile, Skye will also see sunny skies through the day with daily temperatures in Portree ranging between 8C and 5C.

A dry Halloween will also be enjoyed at Lewis and Harris, with Stornoway experiencing sunny intervals and temperatures between 8C and 6C.

Dry Halloween also for Orkney and Shetland

Shetland locals should also be able to spend Halloween without getting wet, as the archipelago should have a dry evening with a minimum of 5C.

And, last but not least, a dry Halloween day will also be seen in Orkney, with temperatures between 7C and 5C.