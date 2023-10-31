Will it stay dry for Halloween tonight across Northern Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Will it stay dry for Halloween tonight across Northern Scotland?

Here's the weather forecast for your area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kids out guising in Aberdeen last year. Supplied by Sarah Gerrard
Kids out guising in Aberdeen last year. Supplied by Sarah Gerrard

Halloween is here, and guisers are wondering if they will get wet on the spookiest night of the year.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Aberdeenshire from 3am but conditions should remain mostly dry for trick-or-treating.

However, kids will want to wrap up after Dalwhinnie in the Highlands recorded the coldest temperature of autumn so far last night – an icy -5.5C.

Here’s the Halloween weather forecast where you are.

Halloween weather forecast for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen will experience a dry October 31, with sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 9C.

By 5pm, it will be about 7C, but this temperature is expected to remain through the evening and night.

Conditions will also be dry across the rest of Aberdeenshire, with Stonehaven, Peterhead and Inverbervie experiencing similar weather to Aberdeen city.

The whole region will enjoy dry weather and clear skies, but the night could be a touch chillier in some areas, as temperatures in Inverurie, Fraserburgh and Laurencekirk could drop as low as 4C overnight.

A dry Halloween night in Inverness and the Highlands

Invernessians will experience a cold, yet dry day with sunny intervals.

Temperatures will start decreasing in the afternoon, going from 7C at 4pm to 2C at 11pm.

Halloween night is expected to be dry across the Highlands, although temperatures could drop below 0C during the evening and night.

The south of the region will see a scary and icy Halloween night, with Aviemore and Kingussie experiencing minimum temperatures of -1C and 0C respectively.

Meanwhile, the night will be warmer in most north and west areas, with Nairn, Dingwall, Invergordon, Mallaig, Glencoe and Ullapool having temperatures between 2C and 6C from 6pm.

Dry and cold Halloween night in Moray

Halloween will also be dry across Moray, with temperatures dropping as the evening progresses.

Elgin will see cloudy skies through the day, but no rain should hit the town, while temperatures will range between 8C and 3C.

Meanwhile, similar conditions will be seen in Forres, Kinloss, Rothes, Keith and Dufftown, where it should not get colder than 1C.

A dry and warmer Halloween in Oban and the Western Isles

Halloween lovers in Oban and neighbouring Isle of Mull will enjoy a sunny day followed by a dry evening with temperatures between 9C and 5C.

Meanwhile, Skye will also see sunny skies through the day with daily temperatures in Portree ranging between 8C and 5C.

A dry Halloween will also be enjoyed at Lewis and Harris, with Stornoway experiencing sunny intervals and temperatures between 8C and 6C.

Dry Halloween also for Orkney and Shetland

Shetland locals should also be able to spend Halloween without getting wet, as the archipelago should have a dry evening with a minimum of 5C.

And, last but not least, a dry Halloween day will also be seen in Orkney, with temperatures between 7C and 5C.

