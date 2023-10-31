Former Aberdeen daredevil stamped on head of ex’s new boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen daredevil stamped on head of ex’s new boyfriend

Robbie Borthwick, 26, flew into a rage when he saw the woman walking hand-in-hand with her new man.

By Danny McKay
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson

A former Aberdeen daredevil left his ex’s new boyfriend with facial fractures which needed surgery after stamping on his head in a brutal late-night attack.

Robbie Borthwick had been out drinking with his ex-partner and a number of others but flew into a rage when he saw her with her new man at the end of the night.

The 26-year-old – who has previously been prosecuted for scaling Aberdeen Royal Infrmary’s car park while blindfolded – knocked his victim to the ground with a punch before following up with a stamp to his head.

His innocent victim was left with blood pouring from a wound under his right eye and needed surgery to repair several facial fractures.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3am on December 10 last year.

Passing police tried to de-escalate the situation

He said the complainer and his partner were walking down Union Street hand-in-hand when Borthwick approached them acting “aggressively” towards the man.

Passing police officers then intervened in what appeared to be an argument regarding the woman and offered to give her a life home to de-escalate the situation.

She declined and neither party wished to make a complaint, with officers noting each of them appeared “heavily intoxicated”.

The complainer and woman crossed the road to get away from Borthwick but were followed by him.

Attacker had hopes of rekindling relationship

Mr Ballock said: “A heated exchange then followed between the complainer and the accused which escalated to the accused punching the complainer on the head resulting in him ending up on the ground.

“While he was on the ground, the accused stamped on his head before others managed to separate them.”

A member of the public flagged down police officers who noted the complainer “bleeding heavily” from a cut under his eye and transported him to hospital.

The cut was closed with stitches and he also required surgery as a result of a number of fractures to the right side of his face.

Borthwick, of Hartington Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had been in a relationship with the woman for two-and-a-half years and “did have hopes of rekindling”.

He explained Borthwick and the woman had been on a night out together and he had not been aware of her new partner.

Victim suffered ‘physically, psychologically and financially’

Mr Kelly said: “The position is he was drunk, the complainer was drunk and the woman was perhaps the most inebriated of the lot of them.

“When the police intervened in the verbal altercation, he was trying to get her to go home for her own well-being.

“The way he viewed it was that the complainer was taking advantage of his drunk former partner.

“He was concerned she was going to do something she was going to regret.

“It wasn’t, he maintains, born out of jealousy.”

Mr Kelly said Borthwick, who previously appeared in court for scaling a 13-storey carpark while blindfolded, had no previous convictions for violence.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Borthwick the offence was “extremely serious”.

He said the assault had had a significant impact on his victim “physically, psychologically and financially”.

As a direct alternative to prison, he ordered Borthwick to complete 225 hours of unpaid work, 12 months of supervision and to pay his victim a “token” compensation sum of £500.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Man 'blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance' knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens…
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for paedophile who secretly videoed young girls in Aberdeen for 'sexual gratification'
Side-on view of police cyclist with view over Elgin rooftops behind.
Police in Elgin need 'additional training' to use bicycles donated to them to fight…
drink-driving Oldmeldrum woman Eve Graham
Drink-driving ban for Oldmeldrum woman who got into car as police looked on
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after being caught outside Aberdeen casino with Lucozade bottle filled with acid
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a speeding Dons star and a vengeful ex-girlfriend
Robbie Borthwick left his victim with physical and psychological scars. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen drug dealer caught with £5,000 of cannabis