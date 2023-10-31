Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road, near The Drum of Wartle Filling Station.

Police and paramedics were called to the area, shortly before midday.

An air ambulance was also seen landing close to the scene, located close to the junction of the A920 road to Oldmeldrum.

Police have confirmed two motorists have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police investigate two-vehicle crash

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the crash.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 11.55am on Tuesday, October 31, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B9001 at the A920, near Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and two motorists were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment.

“The road was cleared around 2.05pm and inquiries are continuing.”