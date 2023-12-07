Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following ‘extensive’ storm damage

A popular shelter on the Fraserburgh coastline has been demolished following extensive storm damage.

The Four Corners shelter at Kinnaird Head, which sits above ground with a Scottish Water pumping station beneath it, is a long-standing feature of the Broch.

It has been associated with retired fishermen and families of those at sea to keep watch over the water in years gone by, and has become popular with wildlife watchers.

Scottish Water had originally planned to carry out repairs to the existing structure but recent storms took it beyond repair.

Workers have been on site with a digger this week to remove the shelter.

Residents have taken to social media to share their upset over the demolition, describing it as “the end of an era”.

One local commented its loss was a “sad site for the Broch”, while another said it is “another piece of history gone”.

Future plans for Four Corners site in Fraserburgh

It is not known if the remedial work previously planned by Scottish Water would have supported the structure throughout Storm Babet.

Jorge Norrie, waster waters ops team leader, said: “Regrettably this level of damage to the Four Corners means that any further erosion of the foundations could lead to its collapse.

“Due to the health and safety risks this now poses we do not feel it is feasible to carry out repairs to the existing structure, which needs to be demolished to make it safe.

“We understand this will be a disappointment, particularly given the community’s longstanding connection to the site.”

The water supplier also hopes to work with the community to replace the existing structure in the new year.

Mr Norrie added: “We remain open to collaboration with the community about the future of the space if there are ideas about how it would best reflect the site’s history and importance to the people of the town.

“We will continue to engage with local representatives to take this forward.”