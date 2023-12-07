Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following ‘extensive’ storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following ‘extensive’ storm damage

The long-standing feature on the Broch coastline was pulled down this week.

By Ellie Milne
Digger at Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh
Demolition work being carried out at the Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

A popular shelter on the Fraserburgh coastline has been demolished following extensive storm damage.

The Four Corners shelter at Kinnaird Head, which sits above ground with a Scottish Water pumping station beneath it, is a long-standing feature of the Broch.

It has been associated with retired fishermen and families of those at sea to keep watch over the water in years gone by, and has become popular with wildlife watchers.

Scottish Water had originally planned to carry out repairs to the existing structure but recent storms took it beyond repair.

The Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh as it stood before it was demolished
The Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh as it stood before it was demolished. Image: Google Maps.

Workers have been on site with a digger this week to remove the shelter.

Residents have taken to social media to share their upset over the demolition, describing it as “the end of an era”.

One local commented its loss was a “sad site for the Broch”, while another said it is “another piece of history gone”.

Future plans for Four Corners site in Fraserburgh

It is not known if the remedial work previously planned by Scottish Water would have supported the structure throughout Storm Babet.

Jorge Norrie, waster waters ops team leader, said: “Regrettably this level of damage to the Four Corners means that any further erosion of the foundations could lead to its collapse.

“Due to the health and safety risks this now poses we do not feel it is feasible to carry out repairs to the existing structure, which needs to be demolished to make it safe.

“We understand this will be a disappointment, particularly given the community’s longstanding connection to the site.”

Site of Four Corners after the shelter was demolished
As the site stands now the shelter has been removed. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

The water supplier also hopes to work with the community to replace the existing structure in the new year.

Mr Norrie added: “We remain open to collaboration with the community about the future of the space if there are ideas about how it would best reflect the site’s history and importance to the people of the town.

“We will continue to engage with local representatives to take this forward.”

