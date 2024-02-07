Aberdeen and Inverness set for snow and ice today as Met Office issues last-minute yellow weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen and Inverness set for snow and ice today as Met Office issues last-minute yellow weather warning

Snow and ice is set to cause travel disruption across the north and north-east.

By Shanay Taylor
Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Grampian. Image: Met Office.
Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Grampian. Image: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Met Office alert is set to come into effect from 3pm this afternoon, lasting until midnight.

The warning covers Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven as well as parts of the north including Banff, Elgin, Inverness, Alness and Aviemore.

It comes after a previous warning for snow was issued for the Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll, Orkney and Shetland yesterday.

The Met Office has said that snow showers and ice are set to bring some difficult driving conditions and localised transport disruption.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued for Grampian today

Icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths can also be expected.

As well as some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

Snow showers will affect northern Scotland from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Up to 2cm of snow is expected quite widely across the warning area, with up to 5cm possible on higher ground particularly of the northwest Highlands.

Icy surfaces may be a hazard where sleet or snow showers fall on to frozen surfaces.

Weather warnings also issued for Friday and Saturday

More yellow weather warnings have been issued by The Met Office for Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Friday. Image: Met Office.

Friday’s alert for snow and ice comes into effect from 3pm and lasts until 10am on Saturday morning. With the warning for Saturday coming into play at 3pm and lasting until 6pm.

Outbreaks of sleet and snow will gradually spread northwards across the warning area for most of Friday afternoon and through Saturday.

Some areas are expected to see 1-3cm of snow through this period, with as much as 10-20cm in some location on higher grounds.

Forecast for Saturday. Image: Met Office.

During Saturday, milder conditions will follow from the south with sleet and snow turning to rain.

These warnings cover parts of the north and north-east including Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banff, Elgin, Buckie and Inverness.

Stay up to date with the latest on weather here.

Snow for Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll, Orkney and Shetland as Met Office issues SECOND warning for today

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work is under way at the new Aberdeen market site.
'Hallelujah!' Work begins on new Aberdeen market - with 'rotten tooth' BHS to be…
Ricky Forrester admitted a series of violent assaults on his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent ex-boyfriend attacked woman before using n-word about her new partner
Farm shop owners Kenneth and Moira Marshall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marshall's Farm Shop drive-thru and tractor play area to stay despite being built without…
Poterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar sign.
Porterhouse restaurant in Inverurie closes
L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street. Image: DC Thomson
Knifeman's jail warning over failed Aberdeen shop robbery
TK Maxx is on the move at Union Square.
Aberdeen TK Maxx confirms move to new Union Square home as M&S expands
Loch Street traffic.
Traffic chaos as busy city centre street made one-way for a whole month
James Whyte and Stanley Stephen are being recognised for 35 years service to the club. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Greenkeepers at 'hidden gem' golf club hailed for 35 years of work on course…
Banchory Singers' festive concert 2023
Banchory Singers get ready to celebrate 40 years of entertaining
Union Terrace Gardens.
Spectra sneak peek: Pictures reveal work has begun on this year's light show