Aberdeen and Inverness set for snow and ice today as Met Office issues last-minute yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Met Office alert is set to come into effect from 3pm this afternoon, lasting until midnight.

The warning covers Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven as well as parts of the north including Banff, Elgin, Inverness, Alness and Aviemore.

It comes after a previous warning for snow was issued for the Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll, Orkney and Shetland yesterday.

The Met Office has said that snow showers and ice are set to bring some difficult driving conditions and localised transport disruption.

Icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths can also be expected.

As well as some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

Snow showers will affect northern Scotland from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Up to 2cm of snow is expected quite widely across the warning area, with up to 5cm possible on higher ground particularly of the northwest Highlands.

Icy surfaces may be a hazard where sleet or snow showers fall on to frozen surfaces.

Weather warnings also issued for Friday and Saturday

More yellow weather warnings have been issued by The Met Office for Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s alert for snow and ice comes into effect from 3pm and lasts until 10am on Saturday morning. With the warning for Saturday coming into play at 3pm and lasting until 6pm.

Outbreaks of sleet and snow will gradually spread northwards across the warning area for most of Friday afternoon and through Saturday.

Some areas are expected to see 1-3cm of snow through this period, with as much as 10-20cm in some location on higher grounds.

During Saturday, milder conditions will follow from the south with sleet and snow turning to rain.

These warnings cover parts of the north and north-east including Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banff, Elgin, Buckie and Inverness.

Stay up to date with the latest on weather here.