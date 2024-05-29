Pensioner dies following crash near Kirkton of Skene

An 84-year-old man has died following a crash near Kirkton of Skene yesterday.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Tuesday, May 28, on Old Skene Road.

The man has been driving a silver Volkswagen Polo.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene between Kirkton of Skene and Skene.

The driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died from his injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to come forward. In addition, if you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please get in touch.”

If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3084 of Tuesday, May 28.