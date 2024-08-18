The photographer who escaped Saddam’s regime and now captures Aberdeen in Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The photographer who escaped Saddam’s regime and now captures Aberdeen in Colour

Soran Xurmale, who left Iraq as a refugee, has become renowned for his photos of the city on the Facebook group Aberdeen in Colour.

Soran Xurmale with Marischal College in the background and a photo he took in Aberdeen
Kurdish photographer Soran Xurmale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/ Soran Xurmale
By Lottie Hood

Since moving to Aberdeen, Soran Xurmale rarely leaves home without his camera.

Even as we sat chatting over coffee on Upperkirkgate, he laughed and admitted his Conon EOS M6 was sitting at his feet.

“I take it everywhere,” he added.

In the past, Soran – who was born in Kurdistan, Iraq – has been many things. These include a reluctant soldier, a bass guitar player and a journalist.

Soran Xurmale
Soran Xurmale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, one thing he has always been passionate about is the importance of art, history and capturing culture.

And he has often dabbled with photography to help do that.

It was not until Soran moved to Aberdeen in 2016 however that his love for the hobby returned in full force and his dabbling eventually turned him into a culture champion of the city.

Soran Xurmale photo of Aberdeen at the roundabout near Castlegate
Soran said he rediscovered his love for photography when he moved to Aberdeen. Images: Soran Xurmale.

‘My photos help me to connect and display Aberdeen’s beauty’

When he moved to Aberdeen, inspired by the city’s history and landscape, the father-of-two used his photography talents to capture the beauty of Aberdeen.

After sharing them online on Aberdeen in Colour for the last few years, Soran has become a familiar and positive figure sharing photos of the city with locals, tourists and friends and family in the Netherlands and Kurdistan.

Soran Xurmale photo of Shiprow
Aberdeen has a rich history which Soran likes to share.

“I love and enjoy sharing my photos on the Facebook group Aberdeen in Colour because it allows me to connect with a community that appreciates the unique beauty and history of Aberdeen,” Soran said.

“Aberdeen has a rich tapestry of architecture, culture and natural landscapes.

“Through my photography, I aim to highlight these elements in a way that resonates with both locals and those unfamiliar with the area.

“By showcasing Aberdeen’s buildings and their stories, I hope to deepen people’s connection to the city, sparking curiosity and appreciation.”

Soran Xurmale's photo of Aberdeen's Beach
Aberdeen Beach in summer.

Childhood in Kurdistan: ‘We were living in a totally different world’

Soran was brought up near Halabja in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with four sisters and five brothers.

He was nine years old when the war started between Iraq and Iran in 1980.

Soran played bass guitar in music festivals as a teenager.
Soran played bass guitar in music festivals as a teenager.

With much of his upbringing done in the shadow of Saddam Hussein‘s reign and war, Soran said: “I didn’t have a childhood.

“It wasn’t playing in the playground, I didn’t have that time.

“If you were to ask me about my time as a teenager I didn’t feel I had this.

“We were living at that time in a totally different world, a very closed world.”

When his family moved from Khurmal to the city of Sulaymaniyah, Soran went to study veterinary medicine.

When a hunger strike was being held outside the UN, Soran covered the event as a journalist.
When a hunger strike was being held outside the UN, Soran covered the event as a journalist.

He remembers the day soldiers interrupted his lessons and forced everyone to sign a document to show their support for Saddam Hussein’s party, the Ba’ath Party.

Recounting one time when he was taken away by soldiers and physically attacked, Soran said it was terrifying: “If Saddam Hussein or his soldiers knew you were anti-Saddam Hussein, he would send soldiers to destroy your house and kill your children.

“White socks were not allowed because he said these socks were not for men, they were for women.

“Any time it was easy for my country to kill you.”

The realities of living through the Ba’ath Regime

Despite the realities of life in Kurdistan at this time, Soran managed to pursue his love of music by joining a band aged 14, playing at festivals and winning awards.

Also having a passion for writing, he wrote poems for Kurdish newspapers from a young age and published his first book of poetry and interviews called Alf in 1992. He later picked up photography and helped run a newspaper in his home town.

Soran Xurmale played bass guitar (right)
Soran Xurmale (right) playing bass guitar in his band.

But at 20, Soran was one of many forced to sign up and fight.

With only one month’s training, he was handed a Kalashnikov rifle which he did not know how to use and sent to fight in the over-running of neighbouring Kuwait.

“I was fighting for something that is not mine,” he said. “Why should I and why should people go and kill people for Saddam Hussein? It was very difficult.”

The invasion of Saddam triggered a worldwide trade embargo against Iraq at the time. He ignored appeals to withdraw his forces and on January 16 1991, the Persian Gulf War began.

It ended six weeks later when Iraq’s armies were driven out of Kuwait triggering internal rebellions from Shi’is and Kurds.

Soran (right) sitting outside what was left of his childhood home in Khurmal after it was destroyed by troops with his older brother and cousin.
Soran (right) sitting outside what was left of his childhood home in Khurmal after it was destroyed by troops, with his older brother (left) and cousin (middle).

However, Saddam cracked down hard on these uprisings and caused thousands to flee to refugee camps.

As more Kurds were tortured, murdered and disappeared in the regime’s prisons, Soran, who was running a newspaper in Khurmal, was forced to flee.

‘Aberdeen truly feels a part of me now’

Losing grandparents, a cousin and loved ones and also his home after it was destroyed, Soran said: “I chose a different life. Well, I didn’t choose, life chose for me. I had to leave.

“We lost everything. Through life, I lost my identity. But I chose to live a better life. For example, I chose to love and got married.”

Union Terrace Gardens
Soran said he feels a deep connection with Aberdeen.

Soran eventually settled in the Netherlands where he got married and had two daughters.

However, needing a change, in 2016 the 53-year-old travelled to the “wonderful” city of Aberdeen.

Speaking of his love for the city, he said: “Although I’m not originally from Aberdeen, I’ve developed a deep affection for the city over the past eight years.

“The friendly locals and the comfortable atmosphere have made me feel right at home.

Soran Xurmale photo of Greyhope Bay Lighthouse.
The 53-year-old said the locals in the city have made him feel very welcome.

“I’ve formed strong bonds with the community and treat this city as my own, respecting its customs and laws. Aberdeen truly feels like a part of me now.”

Enjoying showing the history of Aberdeen and the “strong Scottish” people who built it, Soran, who is a Kurdish activist, said often Kurds feel a comradeship with Scots who are looking to achieve independence.

While the realities of both people and causes are very different, Soran enjoys using photography to educate other Kurds on Scottish culture and also advocate for the rights of Kurdish people.

Soran Xurmale in Aberdeen
Soran had been living in Aberdeen for eight years.

Soran Xurmale dreams to open an art cafe in Aberdeen

Having witnessed the importance of art and creativity in every stage of life, Soran’s dream is to make that accessible to everyone in Aberdeen by setting up an art cafe.

He is currently working on a memoir of his life and a business plan to open a creative hub in Aberdeen which offers community and a place where artists can display their work.

Soran Xurmale with Marischal College behind him
Soran Xurmale hopes to open an art cafe in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When asked why he believes art is so important, Soran said: “Art plays a crucial role in our lives as it enables self-expression, nurtures creativity, and connects us to emotions and experiences beyond our daily routines.

“It also serves as a mirror of culture and identity, providing fresh perspectives and promoting empathy and understanding among diverse groups.”

A photo taken in Aberdeen by Soran Xurmale by the beach
Soran said he believes art helps to break down barriers and promotes understanding and empathy.

