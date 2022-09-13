Pensioner goes on trial accused of murdering Renee MacRae and her son in 1976 By David Love September 13, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 5:16 pm Renee and Andrew MacRae disappeared in 1976. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Man broke victim's cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy Renee MacRae murder trial told of 'blood-curdling scream' on night she vanished High-end fashion shop boss jailed for violent and emotional abuse of girlfriend Paedophile teacher who was caught with 1,700 indecent images loses bid to reduce jail… 19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat Jail for would-be robber who was rugby-tackled by school-run mum 'No one has paid a higher price': Driver loses memory and ability to speak… More from Press and Journal New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community 0 Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community 0 Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling… 0 Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era' 0 Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support 0 Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup 0