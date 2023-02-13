Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

By Jenni Gee
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who had £1,400 of cocaine in a bedroom drawer was “holding it for someone”, a court has heard.

Jules Allan told officers who raided his home that he had “white” in his bedroom drawer.

A search of the property also recovered working scales, zip seal bags and grinders from an outbuilding and shed.

Allan, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having admitted charges of being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and cannabis, two drug-driving offences and a single charge of cannabis possession.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that a warrant was executed at Allan’s Tower Brae North home in Westhill on September 11 2020

“The accused, upon arrival of the police, stated ‘I’m holding for someone’ and indicated that he had ‘white’ in his bedroom drawer,” she said.

Police found cocaine in drawer

Officers at the property recovered a white powder and a brown substance.

Further searches, including of an outbuilding and shed found working scales, zip seal bags and grinders.

The fiscal depute told the court that the cocaine recovered had a value of £1,400 while the cannabis was “a trace amount”.

The court heard that the first of two drug-driving charges dated from December 12 2020 when police stopped Allan in his Renault Clio.

When officers smelled cannabis they requested a saliva sample, which proved positive and Allan was arrested and taken to the police station.

He was stopped again on February 2 last year for a routine check and officers noted that “he was pale in complexion with red eyes and appeared lethargic”.

He again failed a saliva test and his level on this occasion was found to be just over the legal limit.

Cannabis in glove compartment

On this occasion, officers searched his vehicle and recovered a bag containing 3g of cannabis.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Allan, said his client was a full-time joiner who lives with his parents.

He said: “It is clear Mr Allan at the time had little direction and was mixing with a number of negative influences.

“He is not a user of cocaine and he accepts that he should not have had anything to do with it.”

Mr Patterson said Allan’s parents had since put him to work “to stave off these negative influences”.

He added: “He would appear to be, on the face of it, a young man who has learned his lesson.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald placed Allan on a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody requiring him to remain under supervison for a year and to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She also banned him from driving for three years and fined him £420.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Expensive' mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man's face with kitchen knife
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man who harassed woman walked into home uninvited
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Cost of ferry failures to be recorded by islanders on Coll
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Love is in the air: Celebrating Valentine's Day in Aberdeen over the years
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Highlands MSP says SNP should follow UK Government's lead on improving post-pandemic workplace health

Editor's Picks

Most Commented