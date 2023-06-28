Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor

Some cyclists were injured and their expensive bikes were damaged after they struck John Skinner's blue New Holland tractor near Maryculter.

By Kathryn Wylie
John Skinner at his Parkhead Farm near Maryculter in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
John Skinner at his Parkhead Farm near Maryculter in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

A farmer has been fined and handed points after he fled the scene when a group of cyclists ploughed into the back of his tractor.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the crash happened at around 7.45pm on July 5 2021 on the B979 Maryculter-to-Stonehaven road.

When he came across another group of cyclists further along the road he then “remonstrated” with them about the behaviour of the others.

The 76-year-old farmer claimed that stretch of road is a popular cycling route on exercise tracking app Strava and that cyclists often pass by his farm at Parkhill “at a fair lick”.

High-value bikes wrecked

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor said Skinner slowed his tractor in advance of the junction then stopped abruptly, causing the cyclists to run into his rear to their injury.

“This caused injury to the cyclists though no treatment was required,” the fiscal added. “There was damage to the quite high-value bikes.

“The accused then opened the rear window and shouted ‘get away from the back of the tractor’, closed the window and drove off.

“He then came across a group of other cyclists and further remonstrated with them about the behaviour of the other group.”

Skinner was initially charged with dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to leave his name and contact details following the incident.

He was due to stand trial, but a guilty plea to just the final charge was accepted on the morning of that diet.

‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’

His defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client was aware the cyclists were going to call the police to report him and that’s why he didn’t stick around.

He assumed the cyclists would know where to find him to discuss the accident given it happened just yards from the entrance to his family-run farm.

“He has never been involved in a matter of this nature,” the solicitor said. “His ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“The road outside his farm appears to be on a Strava route which cyclists follow from Stonehaven round his farm and they often go at a fair lick.

“He describes there as being a cat that had darted out and he had applied the brakes.”

‘You know where I am’

Mr Kelly said Skinner told the group “you know where I am I will be back in half an hour” after telling them to get away from the back of his vehicle.

“He had to get to a neighbouring farm as he had an appointment to pick up a trailer there,” the solicitor added. “Time was tight. There was no attempt to avoid the law on his part.”

Sheriff David Sutherland was told the pensioner needed his licence for work.

He fined Skinner, of Parkhead Farm, Marybulter, £210 and handed him five penalty points.

