Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor

A farmer has been fined and handed points after he fled the scene when a group of cyclists ploughed into the back of his tractor.

Some cyclists were injured and their expensive bikes were damaged after they struck John Skinner’s blue New Holland tractor near Maryculter.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the crash happened at around 7.45pm on July 5 2021 on the B979 Maryculter-to-Stonehaven road.

When he came across another group of cyclists further along the road he then “remonstrated” with them about the behaviour of the others.

The 76-year-old farmer claimed that stretch of road is a popular cycling route on exercise tracking app Strava and that cyclists often pass by his farm at Parkhill “at a fair lick”.

High-value bikes wrecked

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor said Skinner slowed his tractor in advance of the junction then stopped abruptly, causing the cyclists to run into his rear to their injury.

“This caused injury to the cyclists though no treatment was required,” the fiscal added. “There was damage to the quite high-value bikes.

“The accused then opened the rear window and shouted ‘get away from the back of the tractor’, closed the window and drove off.

“He then came across a group of other cyclists and further remonstrated with them about the behaviour of the other group.”

Skinner was initially charged with dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to leave his name and contact details following the incident.

He was due to stand trial, but a guilty plea to just the final charge was accepted on the morning of that diet.

‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’

His defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client was aware the cyclists were going to call the police to report him and that’s why he didn’t stick around.

He assumed the cyclists would know where to find him to discuss the accident given it happened just yards from the entrance to his family-run farm.

“He has never been involved in a matter of this nature,” the solicitor said. “His ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“The road outside his farm appears to be on a Strava route which cyclists follow from Stonehaven round his farm and they often go at a fair lick.

“He describes there as being a cat that had darted out and he had applied the brakes.”

‘You know where I am’

Mr Kelly said Skinner told the group “you know where I am I will be back in half an hour” after telling them to get away from the back of his vehicle.

“He had to get to a neighbouring farm as he had an appointment to pick up a trailer there,” the solicitor added. “Time was tight. There was no attempt to avoid the law on his part.”

Sheriff David Sutherland was told the pensioner needed his licence for work.

He fined Skinner, of Parkhead Farm, Marybulter, £210 and handed him five penalty points.

