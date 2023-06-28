Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan to fund his drug habit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan to fund his drug habit

Allan Smith, 43, also broke into a home while the occupant slept, but ran away when they woke to find him standing in a doorway holding a saw.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A thief who targeted beauty salons stealing hair straighteners and fake tan also broke into a home while the occupant slept, a court has heard.

Allan Smith forced entry to Too Glam Beauty, House of Beauty and Heather Hair Design on Milburn Road, Inverness, and later targeted Sheer Perfection on Alness’ High Street stealing items including fake tan, hair straighteners and cash.

But after he broke into a home in Alness while the occupant slept, officers spotted a stolen bike at his partner’s home and connected the dots, with forensics later linking him to the salon break-ins.

Smith, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to three charges of theft by housebreaking.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on August 3 2021 the owner of Too Glam Beauty arrived at work to discover the door had been forced and a cashbox containing £120 stolen.

House of Beauty, another business operating from the premises, had also been targeted with an iPad, a digital radio, fake tan and hair straighteners missing.

Neigbouring salon Heather Hair Design had also been broken into and hair straighteners and cash were taken.

Man woke to thief in home

The following day at around 7am, a householder at an address in Alness was woken by the “noise of someone rummaging downstairs”.

“He got up and saw a male standing in the doorway to his living room. Words were exchanged and the intruder was noted to have a Glaswegian-sounding accent, was wearing black clothing black cap and appeared to be holding a green handled saw,” Mrs Gair said.

After the intruder fled the scene, the homeowner discovered that items, including a mountain bike, guitars and a Nintendo Switch – with a total value over £2,000, had been taken, along with his work ID and work keys.

“Entrance had been gained in the property by smashing a small panel of glass of the back door, reaching in and turning the key in the lock,” Mrs Gair explained.

Three days after this, the owner of another salon, Sheer Perfection, in Alness, arrived at work to discover it had been broken into.

“He observed a rear window was broken and lying open and that a light was on within the shop. A drawer was missing,” said Mrs Gair.

“Upon entering the building he found the missing drawer in the bathroom but its contents were gone.”

Items taken included hair straighteners worth £218, hair spray valued at £20 and candles worth £30. Around £160 in cash was also missing.

The burglar was caught after officers visited a property belonging to Smith’s partner following a report of concern for his wellbeing.

Forensics link burglar to salon thefts

During the visit officers spotted and photographed two mountain bikes, one of which was later identified by the homeowner who had disturbed the thief in his home.

Smith was arrested and DNA taken, with forensic evidence later connecting him to the salon break-ins.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Smith, told the court that the 43-year-old was a widowed father of three and grandfather of four.

She said her client had committed the crimes “in order to pay for a drug problem” and had since been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of childhood trauma, for which he was receiving treatment.

Sheriff Sara Matheson sentenced Smith, of Mackintosh Road, Inverness, to 23 months imprisonment.

 

More from Press and Journal

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters' wife, Paula
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
£1m Inverness car showroom aimed at under 35s set to open
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman pulled out clumps of partner's hair and accused her of being a 'grass'
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen's inspiration and a key signing for Barry…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The pros and cons of Elgin's food and drink scene — and why some…