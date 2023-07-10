Man caught with kitchen knife outside strip club had it ‘for protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with kitchen knife outside strip club had it ‘for protection’

Alans Tancs was spotted marching down Bridge Street with the weapon in his hand.

By Danny McKay
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A man caught with a kitchen knife outside an Aberdeen strip club told police officers he had it “for protection”.

Alans Tancs was spotted marching down Bridge Street with the knife in his hand in the early hours of the morning by an alarmed member of the public.

Police were quickly informed and raced down the street to where Tancs was speaking to two women outside the former Silhouettes strip club, now Foxy.

The officers tackled the 20-year-old to the ground and found the blade in his gilet pocket.

He explained to the officers: “I was stabbed last week and it’s for protection.”

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 12.45am on February 3 last year.

She said: “Officers had been on mobile patrol in the city centre when they were approached by a member of the public reporting that a man was walking down Bridge Street with a knife in his hand.

‘Under the influence’

“The member of the public provided a description of the male and the officers ran towards the establishment called Silhouettes where the accused, who was wearing the clothing described by the member of the public, was speaking with two females.

“The officers could not satisfactorily see the accused’s hands and took him to the ground in order to take control of him.”

Tancs admitted to the officers he had a knife and they recovered the item, which had a blade length of 15cm, from his gilet pocket.

Ms Petersen said: “On being conveyed to the police vehicle, and having been cautioned and detained, the accused made the remark ‘I was stabbed last week and it’s for protection’.”

However, just a day later, Tancs was back out and assaulted a nightclub promoter, who did not know him, on the same street.

Ms Petersen said: “Around 11.50pm the complainer had walked along Union Street, turned right onto Bridge Street and was speaking to other promotors.

“A white car pulled up across the road and the accused, who was a passenger, exited the vehicle, approached the complainer and asked the complainer a question which the complainer told the police was something that happened a month ago with a girl.

“One of the complainer’s colleagues overheard mention of ‘paying someone to hit someone’ and the accused saying something similar to ‘why did you kiss Sandy’s girlfriend’ with the individual Sandy being a regular at the complainer’s place of work.”

Following the comments, without warning, Tancs punched the man on the head and kicked him on the leg and ribs as he tried to defend himself.

‘Positive changes to his life’

The promoter reported the incident to his manager and door staff who contacted CCTV operators who directed police to Tancs.

Ms Petersen said: “Officers who apprehended the accused noted him to be under the influence.”

Tancs, of Wallace House, Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and to assault.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client’s account of the incidents was detailed in a “positive” social work report which was not made public.

She added the assault had been influenced by Tancs’ consumption of alcohol and “concerns” about a friend’s partner.

The solicitor said Tancs was now making “positive changes to his life”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said a community payback order would be appropriate, but deferred sentence until later this month.

