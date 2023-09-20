Moray couple neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in his system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray couple neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in his system

Three-month-old Logan Sherwin's 28-year-old mum Abigail Sherwin, of Burns Road, Lhanbryde, appeared in the dock with her partner at the time of the tragedy - Sam Scott, 32, of Forties Place, Lossiemouth.

By David Love
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin both appeared together at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin both appeared together at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A Moray mum has admitted neglecting her baby son who was found dead with cocaine in his system.

Logan Sherwin was only around three months old when he died, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

However, despite the baby’s exposure to cocaine, the cause of death – known as ‘sudden death in infancy’ – could not be linked with the presence of the Class A drug.

Logan’s 28-year-old mum Abigail Sherwin, of Burns Road, Lhanbryde, appeared in the dock with her partner at the time of the tragedy Sam Scott, 32, of Forties Place, Lossiemouth.

They both pled guilty to willfully neglecting Logan by recklessly consuming drugs in his presence.

‘Both admitted to having consumed cocaine the night before’ Logan’s death

The pair also admitted causing another child unnecessary suffering by regularly consuming drugs while it was in their care.

On Wednesday, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Logan’s body was discovered on February 9, 2021, when the mother called an ambulance.

“They both admitted having consumed cocaine the night before and they provided urine samples to police,” he said.

Mr Weir added that two baby bottles were also seized and both tested positive for cocaine.

Abigail Sherwin. Image: Facebook

Sherwin’s urine sample tested positive for desmethyldiazepam, cocaine and cannabinoids.

Ibuprofen, levamisole (a common cocaine adulterant), cocaine and cannabinoids were detected in Scott’s urine.

Logan’s post-mortem revealed no injuries, however, a minimal amount of cocaine and its metabolites were found in his urine, Mr Weir added.

Sam Scott appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

“The cause of death was certified as ‘sudden death in infancy with cocaine exposure’.

“Subsequent expert opinion was that the cause of death could not be linked to the presence of cocaine.”

The fiscal depute said that the other child’s hair was examined but it was “not possible to conclude if this exposure is through ingestion of cocaine or if the positive results are due to one or more other exposures”.

Abigail Sherwin and Sam Scott’s bail was continued

Scott was represented by Elgin solicitor Stephen Carty and Sherwin was defended by Edward Torgowski KC.

Both of them asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to defer sentencing the pair to allow time for background reports to be produced.

The sheriff called for a restriction of liberty order assessment and the pair will have to return to court on November 6 later this year.

Their bail was continued in the meantime.

