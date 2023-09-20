Moray couple neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in his system

A Moray mum has admitted neglecting her baby son who was found dead with cocaine in his system.

Logan Sherwin was only around three months old when he died, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

However, despite the baby’s exposure to cocaine, the cause of death – known as ‘sudden death in infancy’ – could not be linked with the presence of the Class A drug.

Logan’s 28-year-old mum Abigail Sherwin, of Burns Road, Lhanbryde, appeared in the dock with her partner at the time of the tragedy Sam Scott, 32, of Forties Place, Lossiemouth.

They both pled guilty to willfully neglecting Logan by recklessly consuming drugs in his presence.

‘Both admitted to having consumed cocaine the night before’ Logan’s death

The pair also admitted causing another child unnecessary suffering by regularly consuming drugs while it was in their care.

On Wednesday, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Logan’s body was discovered on February 9, 2021, when the mother called an ambulance.

“They both admitted having consumed cocaine the night before and they provided urine samples to police,” he said.

Mr Weir added that two baby bottles were also seized and both tested positive for cocaine.

Sherwin’s urine sample tested positive for desmethyldiazepam, cocaine and cannabinoids.

Ibuprofen, levamisole (a common cocaine adulterant), cocaine and cannabinoids were detected in Scott’s urine.

Logan’s post-mortem revealed no injuries, however, a minimal amount of cocaine and its metabolites were found in his urine, Mr Weir added.

“The cause of death was certified as ‘sudden death in infancy with cocaine exposure’.

“Subsequent expert opinion was that the cause of death could not be linked to the presence of cocaine.”

The fiscal depute said that the other child’s hair was examined but it was “not possible to conclude if this exposure is through ingestion of cocaine or if the positive results are due to one or more other exposures”.

Abigail Sherwin and Sam Scott’s bail was continued

Scott was represented by Elgin solicitor Stephen Carty and Sherwin was defended by Edward Torgowski KC.

Both of them asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to defer sentencing the pair to allow time for background reports to be produced.

The sheriff called for a restriction of liberty order assessment and the pair will have to return to court on November 6 later this year.

Their bail was continued in the meantime.

