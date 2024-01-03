Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle

Peter Lawrence had hit the drink after watching Aberdeen's 1-0 win against Dundee United - but missed the last train home to Stonehaven.

By Danny McKay
The incident took place in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
A drunken football fan was tipped out of his wheelchair during a late-night struggle with security guards and police at Union Square.

The 38-year-old managed to get into Union Square, next to the train station, at 4.30am, but was asked to leave by security.

When he refused, a struggle broke out, during which he shouted, swore, made violent threats and knocked a security guard’s glasses off.

‘Meet me in Stonehaven for a fight’

Fiscal depute Melanie Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened in the early hours of November 13 2022.

She said Lawrence approached security guards at Union Square, which was still closed, as they were allowing employees inside.

He claimed to be an employee of Virgin Rail and so was let in.

Ms Ward said: “He wasn’t actually a member of staff and was waiting for a train later that morning.”

When security staff realised this, they asked Lawrence to leave but he refused.

Instead, he became abusive. He crowed: “Meet me in Stonehaven for a fight. I’ll batter you, you specky b******.”

Lawrence then started to struggle, during the course of which he knocked a security guard’s glasses off.

Police were then contacted and arrived soon after, but Lawrence continued to struggle and was tipped out of his wheelchair.

He tensed his arms, held onto a door, grabbed a constable’s body armour, and attempted to stop handcuffs being applied by holding his hands together.

‘They actually tipped him out of his wheelchair’

Lawrence, now of Clifton Gardens, Doncaster, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “The position is he had attended a football match and been to a licensed premises afterwards.

“He missed the last train back to his then abode in Stonehaven.

“He went down to the station and thought he had gained access by entering through the Union Square shopping centre doors opened for staff.”

Ms Bentley said staff would not allow Lawrence, who she said is paralysed from the waist down, to stay there and “became physical”, taking hold of his wheelchair.

Peter Lawrence ‘should have gone outside’ when asked by Union Square security staff

She went on: “Staff tried to manoeuvre Mr Lawrence and his wheelchair out of the door.

“That’s when the physicality takes place. He takes umbrage at his lack of control where he’s going.”

Ms Bentley compared the situation to a fully able-bodied person being picked up and carried.

The solicitor continued: “They actually tipped him out of his wheelchair.

“There’s a physical struggle between him and the police.

“He’s under the influence of drink. He accepts he shouldn’t have acted in this way.

“He should have gone outside when they asked him and waited in the public area.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Lawrence £320.

