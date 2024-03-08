Aberdeen mum who ‘immobilised’ police officer escapes punishment

An Aberdeen mum who “immobilised” a police officer during a violent assault has escaped punishment after behaving for a year.

Lisa Jolly, known as Ross, had gone to a flat on Balnagask Circle after her tearful daughter had called her upset about an unrelated incident.

Police were also called to the property and arrived in the block to find Ross, 44, and a number of others spilling out into the stairwell causing a disturbance.

But when officers tried to intervene, Ross became violent, hitting one to the face twice and kicking another’s ankle, causing him “instability” and rendering him “immobile”.

The incident happened around 11.35pm on November 26 last year.

Ross, of Loirston Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police a year ago.

‘She’s absolutely mortified’

At the time, Sheriff Mark Stewart opted to defer sentence for a year, challenging Ross to prove she could be of good behaviour during that time.

Now, Ross has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn confirmed she had been of good behaviour.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Ross: “I’m satisfied this was an isolated incident.”

She admonished her, meaning the conviction stays on her record but no further punishment is imposed.

Speaking during the hearing last year, defence agent Neil McRobert explained his client, who appeared with no record, had gone to the address to get her daughter after receiving a phone call from her upset about a disturbance.

He said matters “degenerated” from there.

Mr McRobert said: “She’s absolutely mortified and accepts her behaviour was completely unacceptable.”

The solicitor added that, although Ross said she hadn’t consumed any alcohol at the time, her mental health had been at a “low ebb”.

