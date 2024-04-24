‘At those kind of speeds everybody dies’: Sheriff’s warning to teenage 106mph speeder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘At those kind of speeds everybody dies’: Sheriff’s warning to teenage 106mph speeder

Aiden Baird was clocked doing 46mph more than the speed limit on what the sheriff called an "infamously dangerous" stretch of the A96.

By Jenni Gee
The A96, where a teen was caught speeding
The incident occurred on the A96 between Inverness and Nairn. File image: Google Street View

A teenager caught driving at 106mph on the A96 has been banned from the roads.

Aiden Baird, 19, was clocked travelling 46mph over the 60mph speed limit at Morayhill near Tornagrain.

Sheriff David Harvie told Baird that, had he crashed, “at those kinds of speeds, everybody dies”.

Baird appeared before Sheriff Harvie at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single speeding charge in relation to the incident on September 2 last year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was just after 9pm when officers carrying out speed checks on the A96 recorded Baird’s vehicle travelling at 106mph.

He noted: “The only vehicle on the road, other than the police vehicle appears to have been Mr Baird’s vehicle at that point.”

Teen apologises for speeding at ‘significant, excessive speed’ on A96

Solicitor John MacColl, for Baird, said his client “apologises for driving at this significant excessive speed for the road”.

Mr MacColl said that, although it was dark, the conditions were dry and his client was “the only moving vehicle on the road”.

He said the apprentice mechanic, of Sutors Park, Nairn, had been heading home after work and added: “He accepts that he should not have driven at the speed that he did.”

An infamously dangerous road

Sheriff Harvie said: “The A96 is an infamously dangerous road, people die on it every year.”

The sheriff told Baird that the stretch of road has “many, many side roads, country roads and driveways” from which other vehicles might emerge, not expecting a car to be coming towards them at speeds in excess of 100mph.

He said: “At those kinds of speeds, everybody dies.”

He banned the teenager from the roads for 55 days and fined him £1,040 – a punishment that will allow Baird to complete his apprenticeship and enter the workforce.

