Aberdeen medical student sexually assaulted woman then watched Harry Potter with her

David Little was warned his conviction will have a "massive impact" on his future at Aberdeen University.

By David McPhee
Medical student David Little was convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Medical student David Little was convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen University medical student has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped a woman at a flat party.

David Little was found unanimously guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually touching and repeatedly trying to kiss a fellow student in November 2021 at a flat in the city.

He was also convicted of groping the same woman during a taxi journey through Aberdeen.

Little’s defence solicitor, Neil Shand, told the court that the 24-year-old – who was fourth in his year – has been unable to graduate since the allegations against him surfaced.

And at his client’s sentencing hearing, Mr Shand claimed Little “will be required to live with this conviction forever” and suggested his future career as a medic now hangs in the balance.

It was stated that following the assault, Little’s victim then had to sit through a Harry Potter film with him.

Accused’s ‘future remains uncertain’

The charge on which Little was convicted states that between November 26 and November 27 2021 at a flat in Aberdeen and during a taxi ride he sexually assaulted the woman.

He was found guilty at trial of grabbing the woman and pulling at her clothing while repeatedly trying to kiss her.

The jury also found the medical student guilty of repeatedly trying to hug the woman and kiss her neck.

Little was found not proven on a charge of more serious sexual offences on the same woman.

A not guilty verdict was returned on a drugs charge.

Mr Shand told the court that Little “maintains his innocence but does respect the decision of the jury”.

He added that currently Little’s “future remains uncertain”, due to his inability to graduate from his university course.

“The worst-case scenario is that he is expelled from the university and, other than that, there are other scenarios, like suspension – things that would impact his ability to graduate,” Mr Shand said.

The solicitor stated that he was aware that his client’s behaviour had made his victim “uncomfortable” but that afterwards they “continued watching Harry Potter” together.

He added that a conviction and his client’s subsequent placement on the sex offenders register would have a “detrimental effect” on his “career aspirations”.

Mr Shand then suggested the potential of an absolute discharge – meaning Little’s convictions would not show up on his criminal record.

But Sheriff Morag McLaughlin rejected that option, telling Mr Shand that the sex offender registration requirements were “not part of the sentence, they are a consequence of it”.

A social worker at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tried to sneak sex offender David Little out of a side door before blocking the view of our photographer. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Massive impact’

Sentencing Little, the sheriff told the student that it was clear that his conviction was “going to have a significant impact on your future”.

She added: “The offence that you were found guilty of, while serious, was not as serious as what you were initially charged with – but it will continue to have a massive impact on you.”

Sheriff McLaughlin made Little, of Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed Little on the sex offenders register for 12 months and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his victim for 18 months.

