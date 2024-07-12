Man who repeatedly raped sleeping woman locked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who repeatedly raped sleeping woman locked up

Andrew Wrigglesworth carried out sex attacks on the woman at addresses in Aberdeenshire when she was asleep or pretending to be sleeping. 

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
The High Court in Edinburgh.

A rapist who preyed on a sleeping woman in a series of sexual assaults was jailed today after previously telling a relative of the victim that he would get “a good few years”.

Andrew Wrigglesworth carried out sex attacks on the woman at addresses in Aberdeenshire when she was asleep or pretending to be sleeping.

Wrigglesworth, 42, formerly of Glencairn Drive, Shipley, in Yorkshire, had denied raping the victim during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of the sex crime by a majority verdict of the jury.

A judge told him: “You have been convicted by the jury of a very serious and concerning offence.”

Lord Weir rejected a motion by Wrigglesworth’s defence counsel to continue his bail while a background report is prepared on him ahead of sentencing next month.

The judge told him that his conviction represented “a material change” in his circumstances and he would be remanded in custody.

Victim awoke to find him assaulting her

Defence counsel Paul Keenan said Wrigglesworth understood a custodial sentence was “inevitable” following the verdict but said he was instructed to seek a continuation of bail.

The court heard that the first offender was released on bail following an initial appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in September 2022.

Wrigglesworth attacked his victim on various occasions at houses in Aberdeenshire. He carried out assaults on her and perpetrated sex acts and rapes when the woman was sleeping or pretending to be asleep.

The distressed victim made an emergency call to report him to the police in 2022 after she woke up to find him assaulting her again.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said: “The complainer was asleep and could not consent.”

The prosecutor said that by having sex with the woman when she was sleeping or pretending to be sleeping Wrigglesworth had raped her.

Wrigglesworth was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Sheriff Court
Retired Highland cop's son narrowly avoids jail after 'abhorrent' attacks on partner and police
Garry Donald outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen serial nuisance caller's drunken 999 bomb hoax
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man avoids jail after threatening man with knife on town centre street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen thief left DNA behind as he hotwired motorbike
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall convicted of sex assault outside Lauders Bar Picture shows; Raymond Marshall / Lauders Bar. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.
Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. Dog attack Picture shows; Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'Infatuated' Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years