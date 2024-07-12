Retired Highland cop’s son narrowly avoids jail after ‘abhorrent’ attacks on partner and police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Retired Highland cop’s son narrowly avoids jail after ‘abhorrent’ attacks on partner and police

Adam Cox, 23, threatened to stab the woman whilst holding a knife during the incident on Boxing Day last year.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
Adam Cox appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A retired policeman’s son assaulted one of his dad’s former colleagues when they tried to arrest him for threatening his partner with a knife.

Adam Cox had fallen out with the woman on Boxing Day last year and brought along the weapon when he confronted her at a property in Shore Street, Inverness.

When the 23-year-old’s partner saw he was holding a knife she asked: “Are you going to stab me?”

Cox replied: “Yes”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer was told the woman managed to leave the scene only for Cox to encounter her later in Grant Street where he put her in a chokehold before punching her in the face twice.

Fiscal depute David Morten told Inverness Sheriff Court that police officers caught up with Cox on the Kessock Bridge and when they tried to arrest him he head-butted one in the face, causing bruising.

Cox previously admitted charges of threatening behaviour, assaulting his partner on Grant Street, resisting arrest and police assault on the Kessock Bridge.

He also pleaded guilty to refusing a breath test in Burnett Road Police Station following the discovery of his car near the Kessock Bridge.

Defence solicitor Willie Young told the court that Cox’s father was a retired police officer and his mother a headteacher and that he came from a “good family”.

‘Your behaviour was abhorrent’

“Alcohol played a significant part in this and he had fragile mental health at the time,” he said. “He regrets acting in this fashion and would benefit from supervision.”

Sheriff Frazer decided to take time over his sentence and ordered that Cox be kept in the court cells until later in the day.

When the case was recalled a couple of hours later, Sheriff Frazer told Cox: “Your behaviour was abhorrent. Only your age saves you from me sending you to prison.”

He ordered Cox, of Rosehaugh High Drive, Avoch, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and remain under social work supervision for two years.

The sheriff also instructed Cox to participate in a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers and banned him from driving for a year.

In conclusion, he warned Cox if he did not comply with the community payback order, he would be jailed and would face prison as well if there was any repetition of his behaviour.

