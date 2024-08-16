Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit

Kyle Burnett crashed on Gardner Drive late at night - startling residents in their homes with the sudden sound of the collision.

By Danny McKay
Police car with blue lights going.
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk driver crashed his car into another vehicle on an Aberdeen street while almost six times the legal limit for alcohol.

Kyle Burnett crashed on Gardner Drive late at night, startling residents in their homes as they heard the sudden “bang” from the collision.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the 20-year-old was found to be unsteady on his feet and stinking of booze.

He was swiftly arrested when he failed a roadside breath test and was then hauled off to the police station where a staggeringly high reading was recorded.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the incident happened at 10.45pm on June 20.

Burnett reeked of booze, slurred his speech and was unsteady on his feet

She said: “Various witnesses were within their addresses at the locus when they heard a bang from outside. They looked outside and saw a car had collided with another car.”

The incident was reported to the police.

Officers hurried to the scene where they traced Burnett who confirmed he had been the driver.

They noticed he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Checks also revealed he had no insurance and the car didn’t have an up-to-date test certificate.

After failing a breath test, Burnett was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.

Burnett was almost six times the limit legal limit

Burnett, of Slessor Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 127mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

He also admitted driving without insurance and a test certificate for the vehicle.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had no previous convictions, adding Burnett took full responsibility for the offences.

The solicitor explained that Burnett had turned to alcohol while struggling with his mental health.

Sheriff Rhona Wark banned Burnett from driving for 18 months, fined him £420 and placed the offender under supervision for one year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who walked XL Bully in public without muzzle warned it could be destroyed
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Nairn teen who sprayed 'Gas the Jews' and swastikas around town avoids custodial sentence
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner narrowly avoids prison after he viciously attacked neighbour
Kevin Sorrie
Aberdeen man jailed for stabbing neighbour with kitchen knife
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Laughing swimmer sexually assaulted girl, 12, at Aberdeen pool
St Andrews Road, Dingwall.
Former Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen churchgoer who gives 'pastoral' care admits violent domestic abuse
Burnett crashed while well over the alcohol limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn't sell her vodka