Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit

A drunk driver crashed his car into another vehicle on an Aberdeen street while almost six times the legal limit for alcohol.

Kyle Burnett crashed on Gardner Drive late at night, startling residents in their homes as they heard the sudden “bang” from the collision.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the 20-year-old was found to be unsteady on his feet and stinking of booze.

He was swiftly arrested when he failed a roadside breath test and was then hauled off to the police station where a staggeringly high reading was recorded.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the incident happened at 10.45pm on June 20.

Burnett reeked of booze, slurred his speech and was unsteady on his feet

She said: “Various witnesses were within their addresses at the locus when they heard a bang from outside. They looked outside and saw a car had collided with another car.”

The incident was reported to the police.

Officers hurried to the scene where they traced Burnett who confirmed he had been the driver.

They noticed he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Checks also revealed he had no insurance and the car didn’t have an up-to-date test certificate.

After failing a breath test, Burnett was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.

Burnett was almost six times the limit legal limit

Burnett, of Slessor Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 127mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

He also admitted driving without insurance and a test certificate for the vehicle.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had no previous convictions, adding Burnett took full responsibility for the offences.

The solicitor explained that Burnett had turned to alcohol while struggling with his mental health.

Sheriff Rhona Wark banned Burnett from driving for 18 months, fined him £420 and placed the offender under supervision for one year.

