Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban – for exactly the same offence, on the same road

A woman called police after seeing Christopher Adam driving a car erratically near Inverurie - and it turned out he did the same thing on the same road three years previously.

By Dale Haslam
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson

A suspected drink-driver who was banned from the road has appeared in court – after doing exactly the same thing again.

Christopher Adam was first handed a road ban in December 2021 after he refused to take a roadside breath test.

He served out his 16-month punishment and got back behind the wheel in April 2023 – but the 42-year-old’s freedom didn’t last for long.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court how a woman was driving on the B9001 near Inverurie on the evening of August 17 this year when she saw a silver Vauxhall car being driven erratically.

Ms Coakley said: “The witness saw that the vehicle in front was veering across the road and into the oncoming lane of traffic before mounting the kerb with two wheels.

“She sounded her horn in an attempt to get the driver’s attention, to get him to stop.

“He pulled up further up the road at the point of a narrow bridge.

“Police were called and they were able to get a sample of breath from the accused at the side of the road, which showed positive.”

Refused breath test

Officers took Adam to Kittybrewster Police Office and asked him to perform two more breath tests and he refused.

When he refused to do the same test in November 2021 after being stopped by police on the same road, Adam suggested he did not know how to do it.

Instead of blowing into the breathalyser, he sucked on it five times.

This time, the dad-of-five had a different excuse.

Miss Coakley said: “He told the officers the reason he could not provide a sample of breath was that he was a heavy smoker and he wanted a blood test instead.”

Adam, of Lethenty Courtyard, Hillhead of Lethenty, admitted failing to keep a vehicle under proper control by failing to observe line markings, travelling in the opposing carriageway and repeatedly driving on a kerb.

He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to provide two specimens of breath.

Seeking help for alcohol issues

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court his client had struggled with alcohol addiction and was seeking to get it under control.

Mr Burnett added: “He would benefit from treatment for his difficulties with alcohol and indeed he is already seeking it.

“He has been disqualified previously for 16 months and he remains in employment and wishes to get things back on track.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said: “I agree that he would benefit from such treatment – and a period of supervision.

“I am also going to impose a large fine to reflect the seriousness of this offence.”

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison banned Adam from driving for three years and made him subject of a two-year supervision order as an alternative to prison.

Adam was also fined £840, to be paid at £200 per month.

The sentence was in relation to the failing to control a vehicle charge.

Adam was admonished for the breath test and insurance offences.

 

 

