Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and ‘eat’ police in Aberdeen

A knife-wielding yob told police officers he’d slash them, “watch them bleed out” and then “eat” them.

Brandon Guyan appeared at the window of a flat in Byron Square in Aberdeen waving the knife towards officers who were dealing with somebody else.

The 20-year-old warned he would “stab” and “slash” officers – before adding the chilling threat that he would eat them.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 15 2023.

She said: “Police were at the locus dealing with another party when the accused made his way into the block.

“He presented at the window in possession of a knife which he waved towards the police.”

Foul-mouthed tirade towards police

Shouting and swearing, Guyan warned: “I’m going to f***ing slash you and watch you bleed out.

“I’m going to stab you and eat you.”

Officers met Guyan at the door and, as he continued to shout and swear, they arrested him.

While en-route to Kittybrewster Police Station, Guyan began to be racially abusive towards an officer.

He mimicked her accent and said: “Shut the f*** up you foreign b******.”

In an earlier incident, on March 19 this year, Guyan threw a brick through the window of a property on Kingsmills, Elgin.

The brick smashed the pane of glass and caused £100 of damage.

Guyan, of East Cathcart Street, Buckie, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of vandalism.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was still a “young man” with “aspirations and ambitions”.

He acknowledged the offences were “unpleasant”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark ordered Guyan to do 80 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

