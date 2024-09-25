Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and ‘eat’ police in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knife-wielding yob vowed to stab and ‘eat’ police in Aberdeen

Brandon Guyan appeared at the window of a flat in Byron Square in Northfield waving the knife towards officers who were dealing with somebody else.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A knife-wielding yob told police officers he’d slash them, “watch them bleed out” and then “eat” them.

Brandon Guyan appeared at the window of a flat in Byron Square in Aberdeen waving the knife towards officers who were dealing with somebody else.

The 20-year-old warned he would “stab” and “slash” officers – before adding the chilling threat that he would eat them.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 15 2023.

She said: “Police were at the locus dealing with another party when the accused made his way into the block.

“He presented at the window in possession of a knife which he waved towards the police.”

Foul-mouthed tirade towards police

Shouting and swearing, Guyan warned: “I’m going to f***ing slash you and watch you bleed out.

“I’m going to stab you and eat you.”

Officers met Guyan at the door and, as he continued to shout and swear, they arrested him.

While en-route to Kittybrewster Police Station, Guyan began to be racially abusive towards an officer.

He mimicked her accent and said: “Shut the f*** up you foreign b******.”

In an earlier incident, on March 19 this year, Guyan threw a brick through the window of a property on Kingsmills, Elgin.

The brick smashed the pane of glass and caused £100 of damage.

Guyan, of East Cathcart Street, Buckie, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of vandalism.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was still a “young man” with “aspirations and ambitions”.

He acknowledged the offences were “unpleasant”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark ordered Guyan to do 80 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

