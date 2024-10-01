‘Inconsiderate’ Aberdeen businesswoman’s driving was ‘dangerous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Inconsiderate’ Aberdeen businesswoman’s driving was ‘dangerous’

Speeding Chelsee Evans-Shepherd was seen by police driving "aggressively" and at breakneck speed along the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee.

By David McPhee
Property boss Chelsee Evans-Shepherd admitted driving at almost 100mph on the A90.
Property boss Chelsee Evans-Shepherd admitted driving at almost 100mph on the A90.

An Aberdeen businesswoman drove at almost 100mph while veering across the A90 at high speed.

Chelsee Evans-Shepherd, 53, frightened other motorists by driving in a “dangerous and inconsiderate manner” – often at breakneck speed – between Stonehaven and Dundee.

The property firm director was seen by police clocking a top speed of 97mph as she tailgated other drivers in her private registration vehicle, flashing for them to get out of the way.

Her solicitor, Gail Goodfellow, claimed that if the police, who were following behind Evans-Shepherd’s car, had pulled her over sooner, then “the manner of her driving would have stopped sooner than it did”.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that on March 15 this year, officers on mobile patrol were travelling on the A90 when they observed Evans-Shepherd’s vehicle travelling at 90mph in a 70mph zone.

Dodgy driver was ‘dangerous and inconsiderate’

She was also seen tailgating, flashing her lights and veering across the road.

“As a result, the accused’s vehicle veered into the right-hand lane for a brief period before returning to the left lane where it accelerated to 97mph,” the fiscal depute said.

“She then dropped speed and began tailgating other vehicles before accelerating to 96mph.”

Evans-Shepherd was again seen aggressively tailgating another vehicle and trying to overtake without indicating, a manoeuvre she aborted by braking heavily due to an oncoming vehicle.

This caused the car behind her to brake hard to avoid a collision with the rear of Evans-Shepherd’s vehicle.

She continued to drive in a “dangerous and inconsiderate matter” and accelerated her vehicle to 94mph while tailgating other cars, Ms Mann added.

The police officers who were following her were called away to another incident before they could stop her, the fiscal depute explained.

In the dock, Evans-Shepherd pled guilty to one count of driving without due care or attention and without consideration for other road users.

Chelsee Evans-Shepherd admitted driving without consideration for other drivers.

Defence solicitor Gail Goodfellow told the court that her client “readily acknowledges” the manner of her driving and said it was a “matter of much regret”.

She went on to say that Evans-Shepherd’s father had been having worries about her business and her dad had taken unwell.

“Ms Evans-Shepherd was extremely worried and distressed and was in a state of panic,” Ms Goodfellow said.

“She admits that, in order to get to her father, she drove in the manner described.

‘Had she been stopped sooner this manner of driving would have stopped sooner’

“Had she been stopped sooner [by the police] then this manner of driving would have stopped sooner than it did.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Evans-Shepherd she had been considering a period of disqualification, but had instead settled on penalty points and a fine.

She fined Evans-Shepherd, of Harlaw Road, Aberdeen, a total of £520 and imposed five penalty points on her licence.

