‘Inconsiderate’ Aberdeen businesswoman’s driving was ‘dangerous’

An Aberdeen businesswoman drove at almost 100mph while veering across the A90 at high speed.

Chelsee Evans-Shepherd, 53, frightened other motorists by driving in a “dangerous and inconsiderate manner” – often at breakneck speed – between Stonehaven and Dundee.

The property firm director was seen by police clocking a top speed of 97mph as she tailgated other drivers in her private registration vehicle, flashing for them to get out of the way.

Her solicitor, Gail Goodfellow, claimed that if the police, who were following behind Evans-Shepherd’s car, had pulled her over sooner, then “the manner of her driving would have stopped sooner than it did”.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that on March 15 this year, officers on mobile patrol were travelling on the A90 when they observed Evans-Shepherd’s vehicle travelling at 90mph in a 70mph zone.

Dodgy driver was ‘dangerous and inconsiderate’

She was also seen tailgating, flashing her lights and veering across the road.

“As a result, the accused’s vehicle veered into the right-hand lane for a brief period before returning to the left lane where it accelerated to 97mph,” the fiscal depute said.

“She then dropped speed and began tailgating other vehicles before accelerating to 96mph.”

Evans-Shepherd was again seen aggressively tailgating another vehicle and trying to overtake without indicating, a manoeuvre she aborted by braking heavily due to an oncoming vehicle.

This caused the car behind her to brake hard to avoid a collision with the rear of Evans-Shepherd’s vehicle.

She continued to drive in a “dangerous and inconsiderate matter” and accelerated her vehicle to 94mph while tailgating other cars, Ms Mann added.

The police officers who were following her were called away to another incident before they could stop her, the fiscal depute explained.

In the dock, Evans-Shepherd pled guilty to one count of driving without due care or attention and without consideration for other road users.

Defence solicitor Gail Goodfellow told the court that her client “readily acknowledges” the manner of her driving and said it was a “matter of much regret”.

She went on to say that Evans-Shepherd’s father had been having worries about her business and her dad had taken unwell.

“Ms Evans-Shepherd was extremely worried and distressed and was in a state of panic,” Ms Goodfellow said.

“She admits that, in order to get to her father, she drove in the manner described.

‘Had she been stopped sooner this manner of driving would have stopped sooner’

“Had she been stopped sooner [by the police] then this manner of driving would have stopped sooner than it did.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Evans-Shepherd she had been considering a period of disqualification, but had instead settled on penalty points and a fine.

She fined Evans-Shepherd, of Harlaw Road, Aberdeen, a total of £520 and imposed five penalty points on her licence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.