Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin named in Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin has been called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

The 30-year-old has been selected by national boss Steve Clarke for the UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

Scotland face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 before a home clash with Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15.

Devlin has started every game in Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season of 12 wins from 12 games in all competitions.

Defender Devlin was asked about the potential of a Scotland call-up after the 2-1 Premiership win at Dundee at the weekend.

He said it was not on his radar as all his focus was on securing success with Aberdeen.

Devlin said: “I want to win games for Aberdeen and that is my only concern right now.

“If it (Scotland) had been something I had been involved in before and come back out of the set-up then it might be a different story.

“But it is not something I have ever been involved in.

“Listen, the players who are still there are at big clubs.

“While they continue to perform for their country then it is not really my biggest concern.

“I want to win games for Aberdeen.”

Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Jon McCracken (Dundee).

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Lindsay (Preston North End), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).