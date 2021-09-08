New Christmas lights needed for Orkney – because the old ones are too heavy and might fall down in the wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

New Christmas lights needed for Orkney – because the old ones are too heavy and might fall down in the wind

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 8, 2021, 1:10 pm
New Christmas lights will be needed for Orkney's lampposts this holiday season.
New festive lights will have to be found for use around Orkney, as the old ones may be too heavy to be mounted on newer models of street lights.

This week saw Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee view a new policy for the festive lights service they have provided for the county’s community councils and other organisations over the last 20 years.

However, after the council was asked to carry out an investigation, it was found that the larger, heavier decorations will have to be replaced.

There could be a risk of “structural failure” with the new street lights, once you factor in the wind.

It was found that the decorations no longer meet the “windage” – or force of wind – standards set by the street lighting column manufacturers.

Orkney Islands Council’s headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

As the council’s interim head of infrastructure and strategic projects David Thomson, put it: “The windage standards required by street lighting column manufacturers have got tighter and tighter as they’ve been making columns of thinner and thinner metal to save us, and them, money.”

The report to councillors states that 123 column decorations have been used around Orkney including the festoons used in Kirkwall, Stromness and St Margaret’s Hope.

It is hoped that new decorations will be found in time for the upcoming festive season and the old decorations can be used elsewhere, away from the county’s roads network.

Councillors approved plans for the council to act as a facilitator in helping the community councils and other organisations to buy new festive decorations for use from this year onwards.

