Orkney councillors approve wartime airfield and island community hub funding applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney councillors approve wartime airfield and island community hub funding applications

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 21, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 5:02 pm
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Orkney islands councillors have backed two applications – the repair of a World War Two airfield and the creation of a major community hub – to be progressed to the next stage of the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant fund.

The council’s community development fund sub-committee met this morning, deciding that both applications should go on to the fund’s second stage of appraisal.

The first application is for funding to restore historic buildings at the HMS Tern airfield, at Twatt in Orkney’s West Mainland.

The other is for the creation of a multi-use community hub in North Ronaldsay.

Heritage trust hope to improve HMS Tern

The Birsay Heritage Trust submitted the application for HMS Tern and is hoping to get £843,744 through the regeneration fund.

The trust hope to raise another £326,378 from other sources.

This, the trust says, would allow them to improve access to the site, repair 11 deteriorating buildings – including a B-listed control tower – and provide ‘heritage interpretation’ at the 14-acre airfield.

As a way of making sure the site can generate some income, the trust would also like to have three glamping pods as well as campervan facilities at the site.

The development would also create seven jobs as well as training and volunteering opportunities.

The control tower at HMS Tern as it is now and a digital visualisation of what the Birsay Trust would like it to look like after repair work is undertaken.

The trust recently received some good news, to the sum of £145,000 from Historic Environment Scotland, which will go towards emergency repairs at some of the buildings at the site.

‘A long, long way to go yet’

William Shearer from the Birsay Heritage Trust said: “There’s a long, long way to go yet but everybody in the community has been hugely supportive of the project as a whole.

“As part of the application, we had to show that their community support and we asked dozens of community groups for letters of support – we were quite overwhelmed by the number of letters we received.

“Having the council’s backing is good and the fact that the council sold the site to the trust for £1 was another huge step forward.

“We have a lot to be thankful to the council for. ”

Nearly £1 million asked for to create ‘The Pund’

The second application was submitted by North Ronaldsay Trust.

The trust is asking for £985,460 over two years from the regeneration fund.

This would be bolstered by £527,896 from other sources, to turn buildings at a property called Treb – which includes a house, shop space, store, and workshop – into a community hub, to be named ‘The Pund’, after the stone shelters used to corral the island’s famous seaweed eating sheep.

The money would be spent on turning the buildings into a processing hub for the island’s sheep, producing wool, meat, and skins while also providing research opportunities around the rare breed.

Pund will accommodate all in the community

The Pund would also house a heritage centre, meeting rooms, a dwelling, an office, and a health and wellbeing centre for use by the fire and ambulance services and NHS Orkney.

There would also be a community gym.

The plan would be to have all the facilities in The Pund powered by green technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines.

Councillors support for competitive fund

While councillors were firm in their support of moving the applications on to the next stage of the process, it is, however, noted in the reports that the regeneration capital grant fund is competitive and tends to be oversubscribed at each stage.

In both cases, if the projects are offered a grant from the regeneration fund and it is accepted, the council will enter legal agreements with the trusts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal